Ivanka’s poor life choices appear to be catching up to her bigly as divorce rumors swirl

“Perception is more important than reality. If someone perceives something to be true, it is more important than if it is true. Don’t go out of your way to correct a false assumption if it plays to your advantage.” —Ivanka Trump

It appears that all of former first daughter Ivanka Trump‘s poor decisions in life are finally catching up to her, including her decision to marry Jared Kushner. Word on the street is the billionaire nepo babies are headed for breakup.

“It’s all falling apart,” a source told Radar this week. “They’re always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in public.”

The person went on to say the couple’s 13-year relationship first began to crumble after Ivanka’s dad lost the 2020 election and then staged a failed coup. In the two years since, their marriage has become “toxic.”

“Jared recognized Donald had become radioactive, and he pushed Ivanka to abandon her father for the sake of their own reputations and the future of their children,” the source added.

“They still have grand ambitions and consider themselves card-carrying power brokers. But Jared knew if Ivanka continued to stand by her dad, all of his big business connections would go out the window.”

Related: Ivanka just got caught in another really stupid lie

These latest rumors jive with a report by Page Six published earlier this month that said the pair appeared “cold” toward one another at a yacht party in Miami, acting less like spouses and more like “acquaintances” as they mingled amongst the crowd.

One thing that doesn’t quite add up, however, is that they literally just moved into their newly renovated “forever home” on Indian Creek Island in Miami a few weeks ago. The couple bought the 6-bedroom, 8½-bathroom beachfront estate for $24 million in 2021 and have been renovating for the past year.

That said, at 8,510-square-feet, there’s plenty of room to avoid one another as they plot out their individual divorce strategies.

Since leaving Washington, D.C. in January 2021, Ivanka has kept a low profile, not granting any interviews and avoiding the press, except when posing for occasional photo opps while feeding the hungry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

She has also been distancing herself more and more from her father.

Last month, she skipped his 2024 campaign launch at Mar-a-Lago, issuing a statement that said she was no longer interested in politics now that she made $640 million working in the White House and was instead prioritizing her family.

“I love my father very much. This time around, I’m choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” she told Fox News Digital. “I do not plan to be in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena.”

A few days later, an anonymous source (read: Ivanka) told Us Weekly that she was 1000% serious when she said she was done working in government, saying her conscience simply wouldn’t allow her to partake in all the negativity and nastiness that comes along with it.

Related: Lonely Ivanka is “unhappy” about losing all her friends, desperately wants her old life back

“She saw firsthand how vicious and toxic the backbiting was and still is,” the source said, “and by the time came for her to step away she couldn’t do so fast enough.”

In recent months, multiple media outlets have reported that Ivanka really, really, REALLY just wants to return to her old life circa 2015, back when people actually liked her and she got invited to parties and fashion shows and movie premieres and she wasn’t treated like a pariah everywhere she went.

“She wants as normal a life as she can arrange for her and her family,” an insider told the New York Post last month. “She’s unhappy about becoming a political target.”

According to Radar, after choosing to sit out her dad’s latest bid for the White House, even members of Ivanka’s immediate family have started to sour on her.

“Ivanka has been declared persona non grata by all the other Trumps,” a source says. “And she’s begun to have regrets. She didn’t sign up to be a pariah in her own family.”

Related: January 6 committee ensures future generations will always remember Ivanka Trump as a total liar