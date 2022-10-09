I’ve been sexting a closeted A-List celebrity. How do I handle this?!

Hi Jake,
I’m kind of freaking out, and don’t know what to do. I was chatting on an app with a guy who didn’t have a face pic, which I almost never do, but he had the most beautiful torso pics, and I figured, “why not?” I asked if he could send me some more pics, and we started sharing what our sexual fantasies are.
The conversation became really hot, and we exchanged some more body pics. After a couple days of dirty talk, I finally said I needed to see a face pic. I wasn’t about to waste any more time. He told me that he’s an “A-List celebrity”, and he’s scared, because he’s closeted. He promised me that he wasn’t lying, and even showed me an image of his SAG card with this name blurred out, so I knew he was an actor.
Anyway, we’ve continued to chat for a couple weeks, and he’s bared his soul about the struggles he experiences as a closeted actor in Hollywood. Finally, two days ago he said he would email me his identity from a private server, and he sent a copy of his ID. Um… I’m still in shock about who it is. And not only that, I’m actually developing feelings for him. I’m now stumped about what to do. I want to respect his privacy, but I also kind of want to date him and be his first boyfriend. How do I navigate this?
A Star Gazer
Dear A Star Gazer,
The first thing I would do in your position is make sure you’re not being catfished. There’s a lot of shenanigans that go down online, and you might need to call in Nev and Kamie for this one. It seems easy enough to get a copy of someone’s ID cards, and create an elaborate celebrity scam to fill some sort of psychological need.
According to “The Psychology of Catfishing” in Discovery Magazine, “Catfishing predators often say their own troubles lead them to adopt fake personas for entertainment purposes, to make themselves seem more attractive or to bully others.” I hope for your sake, this is not the case, but it’s important to be aware of all possibilities.
Now, let’s assume this is 100% legit. A brush with fame can be very intoxicating, and it may seem like you’re having feelings for this guy already, when you’re actually being seduced by his position of power and currency in the world. After all, you haven’t even met him in person yet. You don’t know what this guy is truly like, and if there’s even a real connection. We can often have a tendency to overlook things when under the spell of this kind of seduction, including red flags we pick up on, or other indicators that it’s actually not a great match.
When engaging with Mr. A-List, I would encourage you get to know the person, not the celebrity, to see if there’s real chemistry. Treat him like any other guy you’ve met online, with real feelings, concerns, fears, and desires.
If you were chatting with someone else who was not out, you might either decide this isn’t something you want to deal with at this point in your life, or you might decide to be a supportive and safe place to help guide someone through this scary journey. After all, we were all there at some point.
Celebrities can have an even harder time coming out, because it feels like there is that much more at stake. Their entire career can be affected with the kinds of roles they are offered, which then affects things like income and security. Besides that, the whole world is watching and judging them at their most vulnerable time. Think about your own coming out experience, and the fear that certain people were going to see you in a certain way, and possibly even reject you. Now take that and times it by a million.
If you want to be there for him, I never think it’s a good idea to out someone when they aren’t ready, or push them into something that feels premature. I would encourage you to proceed with compassion and patience. The coming out process is a very personal and individual journey, no matter how famous you are.
We need to give someone space to come forward on their own time. If the timing of this process is too frustrating for you, and you’re not able to handle it, I encourage you to voice that. It’s completely valid to have your own feelings about this.
Regardless of what happens, I hope you both can get support. You may want to pass along LGBTQ Therapy Spaceto your star-crush, as a confidential and safe space to explore the nuances of coming out with a carefully matched LGBTQ online therapist. I’d also encourage you to get your own help if this turns into something more serious.
Being a secret partner of someone who isn’t out yet can have its frustrations, not to mention simply being in a relationship with someone that famous. Be true to your feelings, and don’t disappear into the shadow of someone else’s star.
Struggling with your own issue? Reach out to LGBTQ Therapy Space to schedule a free video consultation with an LGBTQ clinician in your state who fully and authentically understands you. And don't forget to follow us on social for LGBTQ mental health tips, company news, and more! If you have your own question for Jake to be featured on Queerty, or would like a personal therapy session with him, email jake@lgbtqtherapyspace.com.
KissBananaPeels
He told me that he’s an “A-List celebrity”, and he’s scared, because he’s closeted.
UTTER LIES AND DELUSIONS
Stan H
I would tell him
If you want to be his friend fine but I know you would prefer to be his “Out & Open” love interest. Just remember fame bought him a bigger closet with nicer clothes but, you do not want to live in someone else’s closet. Life is way too short to live like that. If you want to be a booty call and can handle that then good but not emotionally healthy in the long term. Live a life you want to live.
jt1990
Many gays are also Leftists, explains the “LIES AND DELUSIONS” going unrecognized. To his credit, he was smart enough to question what was happening. Learn from this guys and gays!
RKP
He should watch Tinder Swindler on Netflix.
abfab
Back in the 17th century I used to have phone sex with Burt Reynolds. Worked for me.
Paris in Santiago
I believe this. Actors & singers are human beings too, and do use these services.
I am connected to the industry. I had my own version of this guy’s question to Ask Jake. Long story short, I convinced my A lister that I couldn’t hide who I am to have sex with him & neither FWB, but that he needed a friend with empathy to his plight. We’re great friends now. And his needs are now answered by another party.
KissBananaPeels
You should write this on a bathroom wall
abfab
Your story wasn’t short enuf.
bachy
Paul Walker (Fast & Furious) was my closeted online movie star boyfriend from 2011 – 2015. The love of my life.
jt1990
I would like to meet such people, since you say they exist. Who cares if it’s a guy, I’ll go gay for a wealthy A-Lister. I would even go for nutcase Brittney Spears! Been on my radar for years, but some other young man (or psychiatric services) always gets to her first.
Bengali
I worked as a phone sex actor for a number of years in the 90s. I spoke with at least four well-known celebrities…one of whom was very big in the industry and very hot. He requested me regularly and that was pretty cool. I know you all think I’m full of hooey…AND YOU’RE RIGHT.
KissBananaPeels
PLEASE!!!
GlobeTrotter
This story strains credulity. What could possibly motivate an A-list celebrity to chat up some guy online and then send him his ID? An A-list celebrity has everything to lose and very little to gain under such a scenario. The fact that this guy has now gone public with the story just proves his untrustworthy nature, and even more, the ridiculousness of the story.
Any A-list celebrity foolish enough to exchange IDs with a stranger from a dating app is just begging to be blackmailed!
oregonduckbrad
Do A-List celebrities refer to themselves as A-List celebrities?
Raphael
Oh, “A Star Gazer”, honey… You are being fooled! No sane person would send a copy of their ID, let alone a celebrity. Also, everyone knows that closet celebrities use a third party to arrange their encounters.
rand503
Pretty sure this is fake. The author didn’t say that he saw a picture, just a blurred out SAG card. That would be easy enough to fake, so he should insist on a real photo (and a candid one at that), or a driver’s license with his photo at the least.
In any case, he still has to meet him. Lots of ways to do that and still protect his identity and stay on the down low. But for crissake, why would you do that? If he weren’t an A-lister and insisted that he remain in the closet, he won’t be inviting him to any parties, or any other get togethers.
No matter how you look at it, it’s a doomed relationship for the author.
Thad
Relationships have to start sonewhere.
ShiningSex
No room for closets. Out them!
Closet queens need to get over it and be brave. Living your life in the closet must be miserable and it’s also insulting. Come out and shut up!
greekboy
This story doesn’t pass the smell test. Or maybe it does…it stinks
vancouverdoug
I had to check my calendar. Yup, its still 2022. Now if this was 2002, we could go “Ooooh, a closeted A-lister! Lucky you” Assuming the writer of this letter is not the psycologically damaged one, its scary that people still fall for this.
Neoprene
Do ya think Jake is spankin it when he makes up these fictional Ask Jake columns?
FreddieW
Sounds like an unhealthy and potentially dangerous way to spend your time.
LunaSol2010
I have been there. Personal Assistant to A List. Yes he used term A List a dozen times as Him, The Actor. 2nd person use if term.
I was organizing a party and invites. A listers 20%. And from the phone call to his people, I got a call back. Was I an assistant or partner of host?
Assistant only.
We spoke 3 times before party. He walked right past me at party. I was leaving anyway. But he was not ready to even acknowledge me as employee of host.
2 more calls.
I confronted him.
Excuses about not being seen with gay out men an issue.
I replied gay out men have jobs as event planners and organizers and polite hello, nice speaking with you … to me as he left would not out him. But it ousted my interest sexually.
A party as designated driver Mr Vliset A lister got too high on tequila and met me at empty pool area. Really pretty nice one in one. He phoned to invite me to pool party but not as a date. Then after party could I stay behind?
I did. We did. He got very excited
I had some problems getting hard
Got over it. It was fun.
I was there illegally as a Canucks. Overstayed my 6 months.
He wanted to hire me away from my boss. I refused. He called ICE later that week after a 2nd offer.
I wanted to clear this with boss.
He suggested I bus north over CDA USA border … 32 hour bus ride and avoid police or airlines.
ICE showed up at bosses house 2 days later. 16 hours after I was home. Stayed with friend. Boss had landline number for my area code. It was evidence (my boss said) that SA was gone from USA 2 months ago. Whatever lies they were told were lies.
I know closet man turned me in.
If I can’t have you in my closet then you can’t he in LA.
Pre 9/11. Drivers License only needed with bus x border. Safe. Decided to never bring it up again or return again to LA as an Executive Personal Assistant – Event Planner.
Great story to go with a ‘memoire’ but I will never write about it. Let’s say if Spencer Tracy was uber straight but you found out he was hiring gay escorts in the 1950’s, as was Katherine Hepburn hiring girls … it would be that level of incredulously unbelievable who this troubled A Lister still us from 2000 to today he is going strong without EVER coming out.
Beware. It can go nice to nasty very quickly with zero notice. I would not do anything differently because I don’t judge my behaviour as wrong at any point. Authentic and fun, but I never saw his dark side coming … I was lucky I was paid in cash. Got out before ICE and had a landlines number which ICE used. My brother said I had worked for his Teak Furniture Shop for 2+ months to that point.
It was an age of innocence that could not happen now. I was 38
Looking fantastic. Best hair in my life from top stylist, I felt great, I was meeting great people. And I was live in on-site at pool house of my preferred employer. $500 weekly was fantastic!
Got a car in Canada.
A job.
Referrals by my boss to actors filming in Vancouver for short term Assistant work. Gay and straight men. And some straight men were not so straight.
I would only say its the low hanging fruit. Beware. Enjoy it. If it turns sour … be resilient and blow it off as a cool experience. It may never be more than that. So closeted A Listers do not date. 1 to 4 times and it is over and forgotten.
toronto
Idea: insist on a video chat to start.
humble charlie
why don’t you out him, because that’s what you want to do anyway.
Fahd
Just don’t send him any money via Zelle – even if his car breaks down somewhere indiscreet, and you’re the only one he can turn to. You’ll never get your money back if you fall for a Zelle scam.
johncp56
Hey text me some nudes twinky,! I,m a Famous Dicktator