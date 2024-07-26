TGIF! We’ve made it to the weekend again! A lot (and we mean A LOT!) happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

HILLBILLY EULOGY: Whoever was in charge of vetting J.D. Vance for the Trump campaign clearly f-ed up and should probably be fired. [Read more]

PROBLEMATIC FAVE: We rewatched the 1999 queer cult classic Drop Dead Gorgeous to unearth what’s good, what’s bad, and what should stay dead forever. [Read more]

MERCI!: These French divers went viral with their thirsty “Welcome to Paris” shower photo.

HALLELUJAH: Gospel singer Kim Burrell apologized to the LGBTQ+ community for her past antigay remarks. [Read more]

PHOTOS: Just a gallery of images of Kamala Harris being iconic because, well, why not? [See more]

GIRL POWER: Chappell, Billie, Rina & more! Celebrate this year’s femininomenon in music with our Sapphic Bops playlist on Spotify.

GOING QUEER: Omar Apollo confirmed his debut acting role in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film Queer, which will premiere at the 2024 Venice International Film Festival this September. [Read more]

LIFE IS A MYSTERY: Madonna is having the most epic BRAT summer and it’s all thanks to “Like a Prayer.” [Read more]

KING IN THE GYM: Kit Harington’s shirtless photo taken backstage at “Slave Play” in London had the internet all riled up! 🔥

Kit Harington backstage at ‘SLAVE PLAY’ at the Noël Coward Theatre in London ?



(via @jeremyoharris) pic.twitter.com/F5QrNbGSZz — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 23, 2024

NATIVE SON: The Inspection finally hit Netflix, bringing Black queer veterans back into focus. [Read more]

FREEDOM: Soccer player Jahmal Howlett-Mundle reflected on coming out three years ago. [Read more]

N’KAY QUEEN!: Queer comic Allison Reese blessed us with the absolute best Kamala Harris impression we’ve ever seen.

Before you go, check out the first official ad for Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign. And don’t forget to register to vote!