TGIF! We’ve made it to the weekend again! A lot (and we mean A LOT!) happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

HILLBILLY EULOGY: Whoever was in charge of vetting J.D. Vance for the Trump campaign clearly f-ed up and should probably be fired. [Read more]

PROBLEMATIC FAVE: We rewatched the 1999 queer cult classic Drop Dead Gorgeous to unearth what’s good, what’s bad, and what should stay dead forever. [Read more]

MERCI!: These French divers went viral with their thirsty “Welcome to Paris” shower photo.

HALLELUJAH: Gospel singer Kim Burrell apologized to the LGBTQ+ community for her past antigay remarks. [Read more]

PHOTOS: Just a gallery of images of Kamala Harris being iconic because, well, why not? [See more]

GIRL POWER: Chappell, Billie, Rina & more! Celebrate this year’s femininomenon in music with our Sapphic Bops playlist on Spotify.

GOING QUEER: Omar Apollo confirmed his debut acting role in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film Queer, which will premiere at the 2024 Venice International Film Festival this September. [Read more]

LIFE IS A MYSTERY: Madonna is having the most epic BRAT summer and it’s all thanks to “Like a Prayer.” [Read more]

KING IN THE GYM: Kit Harington’s shirtless photo taken backstage at “Slave Play” in London had the internet all riled up! 🔥

NATIVE SON: The Inspection finally hit Netflix, bringing Black queer veterans back into focus. [Read more]

FREEDOM: Soccer player Jahmal Howlett-Mundle reflected on coming out three years ago. [Read more]

N’KAY QUEEN!: Queer comic Allison Reese blessed us with the absolute best Kamala Harris impression we’ve ever seen.

@alienreese

Kamala Harris Addresses The Nation #kamalaharris #impression #kamalaharrisimpersonation #kamala2024 #presidentialrace #comedy #skit #funny #comedyskit #thedailyshow #snl #saturdaynightlive #colbert #latenight #fyp #foryou #viral #alienreese #allisonreese #nkay #nkaypod #podcast #CapCut

? original sound – Allison Reese

Before you go, check out the first official ad for Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign. And don’t forget to register to vote!

