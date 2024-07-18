J.D. Vance formally accepted the Republican party’s nomination for vice president yesterday evening and he’s already trying to find ways of weaseling out of his responsibilities.

Donald Trump‘s campaign said yesterday that Vance will not debate Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the Democratic National Convention next month.

In a statement, Brian Hughes, a senior adviser for the Trump campaign, said, “We don’t know who the Democrat nominee for Vice President is going to be, so we can’t lock in a date before their convention. To do so would be unfair to Gavin Newsom, JB Pritzker, Gretchen Whitmer, or whoever Kamala Harris picks as her running mate.”

In mid-May, Harris accepted an invitation from CBS News to debate Trump’s VP pick on either July 23 or August 13. The Biden campaign said yesterday that CBS has since offered another potential date of August 12, which Harris has also accepted.

The Trump campaign, however, hasn’t agreed to the CBS debate. (It did, however, agree to a vice presidential debate hosted by Fox News.)

In response to Vance chickening out of the CBS debate, Brian Fallon, Harris’ communications director, issued a strongly-worded statement calling out the 39-year-old gay-hating senator for being scared to face her.

“Now suddenly right after a damning new leak showing his support for a nationwide abortion ban, Vance is backing off a debate against Vice President Harris, who has spent the last two years prosecuting the case on behalf of reproductive freedom,” Fallon said.

“This debate has been discussed for two months now. If JD Vance is unwilling to defend the Trump-Vance record on the debate stage, he should just say so.”

In Vance’s defense, Harris is a former prosecutor who wiped the floor with Mike Pence when she debated him in 2020 and made Brett Kavanaugh cry during his senate confirmation hearing in 2018. We’d be nervous to debate her, too!

On the subject of who the Democratic candidate will be, Joe Biden has repeatedly said he’s not exiting the presidential race, despite his disastrous debate performance last month, sinking poll numbers, dwindling fundraising dollars, and increasing calls from leading Democratic members of Congress that he step aside.

In a not-great interview with BET News that aired yesterday, the 81-year-old president said he would re-evaluate his decision to continue his campaign if a doctor diagnosed him with a “medical condition.”

“If I have some medical condition that emerged,” Biden said in the interview. “If somebody, if the doctors came to me and said you got this problem, that problem.”

Biden said in an interview taped yesterday that he might step down if “a medical condition” emerged.



To be clear, COVID is 99.99 percent surely not the kind of thing he was talking about. But still.pic.twitter.com/ITYBZa0C5w — Niall Stanage (@NiallStanage) July 17, 2024

Hours later, the White House announced Biden had tested positive for COVID. He will be self-isolating at his home in Delaware for the next few days.

This morning, Axios reported that, after weeks of denying and defying calls from his own party to exit the race, the president is finally seriously considering whether it would be best for him to drop out. He could decide as early as this weekend.

If that happens, Vance’s strategy of not committing to debate Harris could pay off… for him. Unfortunately, it causes a bigger problem for the Trump campaign. Harris will likely run in Biden’s place, which means 78-year-old Trump would have to debate her instead.

A 34-time convicted felon going head-to-head with a prosecutor. What could possibly go wrong?