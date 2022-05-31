J.D. Vance wants to outlaw adult entertainment instead of assault weapons and the jokes write themselves

Another conservative politician has spoken out strongly against adult entertainment in the face of all of the other actual issues our country is facing, and people are laughing to keep from pulling their hair out.

Hillbilly Elegy author and, somehow, Senate candidate J.D. Vance was quoted in a recently unearthed article from fearmonger rag Crisis Magazine as saying he wanted to outright ban adult content. Surprising that he’d take this route after how poorly received that tactic was for his contemporary Senator Josh Hawley, but not-so-great minds think alike.

Vance went on to say, “I think the combination of [adult entertainment], abortion have basically created a really lonely, isolated generation that isn’t getting married, they’re not having families, and they’re actually not even totally sure how to interact with each other.”

This is just the latest widely discovered statement from Vance which, on top of his steadily right-wing trending political agenda, has people totally fed up:

Ohio senate candidate JD Vance wants to ban porn. Which will make it tougher for JD Vance to go fuck himself. — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) May 31, 2022

THIS JUST IN: U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance has called for a total ban on porn in America. “As Republicans we strongly feel that genitalia should only be directly viewed in the privacy of a well-regulated home cocaine orgy.” said the artificially-flavored loaf of bumpkin bread — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) May 31, 2022

Ted Cruz wanted to ban dildos and now JD Vance wants to ban porn. They don’t want their wives finding out that they’re supposed to climax. — (@antifaoperative) May 31, 2022

This is just a ploy to get me type “JD Vance pornography” into a search bar you fuckin freaks — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) May 31, 2022

I hope JD Vance can beat off all his detractors, and he and Trump can double team the anti-porn issue. This could be the money shot he needed to erect a successful campaign, go wall-to-wall, wave a merkin flag high, and finish big all over Ohio! — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) May 31, 2022

Ted Cruz wants to ban sex toys

JD Vance wants to ban porn

Ben Shapiro thinks WAP is a medical condition They’re telling on themselves. — Philip‍☠️ (@Philip_Germain) May 31, 2022

Hey @JDVance1, instead of calling for a ban on porn and pro-choice rights, why not call for a ban on assault weapons? You know, real things that murder lots of people in a short amount of time. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) May 31, 2022

JD Vance wants to ban porn but not AR15s. He thinks a money shot is more lethal than an AR15 shot. Evangelical pandering dipshit. — Johnny Provolone (@567HudsonSt) May 31, 2022

I’d like to know what’s in JD Vance’s browser history…. You just KNOW he’s PROJECTING….by A LOT…‍♀️‍♀️ — Flower Child (@FlowerGirlBaker) May 31, 2022

Republican Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance calls for banning all porn to “Save Families”. Who wants to tell him about his dear leader’s $130k payment to a porn star? — Republicans against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 31, 2022

Before conservatives look to things like queerness, abortion rights, or even racy films as destroying American families, maybe they should start with the gun control that would keep more American families intact.