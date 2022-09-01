J.K. Rowling’s excuse for skipping the ‘Harry Potter’ reunion has folks calling her B.S. Rowling

J.K. Rowling surely regards herself as a master of storytelling, but no one is buying her most recent tall tales.

In a recent interview with Graham Norton, the author attempted to set the record straight on a number of accusation against her (and there are plenty).

The first was concerning the Harry Potter reunion special earlier this year, which Rowling did not appear in. She says that she was asked to take part, but that she declined as “it was about the films more than the books.”

Sure, Jan J.K.

Many assumed that she was excluded due to backlash to her constant hounding of the trans community and the franchise wanting to distance its image from her. This was bolstered by the special displaying a message emphasizing that the few archival interview clips shown of her were filmed years prior.

The divide between Rowling and the reunion special was further illustrated by the fact that all three leads of the Harry Potter franchise have been vocally pro-trans following her bigoted sentiments.

Her more outlandish claim was that her recent book about a creator receiving backlash from her for transphobia wasn’t at all based on her personal experience.

Instead, she claims that the book was already written before “certain things happened to her online.”

Considering the fact that she has been receiving backlash for her TERF stances for over two years now, this claim is asking for a wild suspension of disbelief.

Here is a story about a woman being confronted by her children’s fantasy fandom over racist, ableist, and transphobic elements in her media, whose author wants us to think it has nothing to do with her being confronted by her own children’s fantasy fandom over transphobic statements.

This book follows the series’ previous installment Troubled Blood, in which a man dresses as a woman to murder women.

Both were written under the pseudonym “Robert Galbraith”, which just happens to be the name of a famous mid-20th century electroshock conversion therapist.

Whether either of these claims is true, the parallels between her new self-serving novel and the narrative she’s spun for herself are just too eerily similar to ignore.

As is, as some have noted, her use of this pseudonym at all: