Jaboukie Young-White celebrated his birthday in his birthday suit–and now we’re celebrating, too!

Yesterday was queer comedian Jaboukie Young-White‘s birthday, and yet, he’s the one giving us a gift.

On Sunday, the former Daily Show correspondent celebrated turning 28 with an Instagram post that had our mirrors fogging up. In fact, the photo is so hot that our site guidelines stipulate we can’t actually embed the full thing here, so we’ll just do a kindness and drop you a link.

Go ahead, click it! We’ll even give you a few minutes to look and then catch your breath.

*patiently taps fingers on desk, checks watch periodically*

All better? Good!

We thought we were going to have a nice, quiet Sunday until Young-White decided to go ahead and nearly break the internet with that mirror shot. Everybody say, “Thank you, Leo king!”

Of course, the star’s comment section lit up, with many of his colleagues, friends, and fans dropping by to express their support—and thirst. But there’s a certain type of response that had Young-White feeling a certain type of way, and the comedian took to TikTok for an important follow-up:

In the video, he digs into comments on his body that come off a bit back-handed, saying, “I love posting my body, but I hate people saying sh*t to me.”

He continues: “When people comment sh*t like, ‘Oh, wow, you really got over your COVID bod,’ or, ‘Oh, I see your hard work—you look so much better,’ projecting all of their own sh*t onto me. Like, look, I know you don’t love yourself if you don’t look a certain way, but I always know that I’m hot and sexy. All the time. Listen, I might hate myself, but those are for mental and emotional reasons. The body was never a problem. It was never a problem. Whatever the serving size is, it’s serving hot and sexy.”

Amen, Jaboukie! That’s some real body positivity right there. We’ll take a second serving, thank you!

The steamy birthday photo comes during yet another big moment for Young-White.

He can currently be seen in the second season of the Emmy-nominated Only Murders In The Building and HBO Max’s must-see new comedy series from Issa Rae, Rap Sh!t. Plus, later this year, he’ll play a central role opposite Jake Gyllenhaal and Gabrielle Union in Disney’s animated sci-fi, Strange World, hailed as the studio’s “first LGBTQIA+ Teen character.”

But no matter how big a star he becomes, we’re here to remind you that Jaboukie Young-White is—and always has been—serving “hot and sexy.” For example:

