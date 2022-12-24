Jaboukie Young-White’s Jamaica, Paul Forman’s pits, & Antony Tran’s sandy pants

This week Tom Daley made eggnog in an ugly Christmas sweater, Mark Wahlberg proved he’s still ridiculously ripped at 51, and chef Alex Hall prepared a bottom-friendly Christmas feast. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Chris Salvatore showed off his tat.
Garrett Swann maintained balance.
Jack Laugher spent Christmas at the gym.
Jordan Burroughs got down.
Jarrod Scott worked on his tan.
Matt Lister hammered the gym.
Chris Stanley took a flight.
Stephen Lomas loaded the truck.
Jaboukie Young-White explored Jamaica.
Nick Adams played ball.
Troye Sivan snapped a selfie.
Mark Wahlberg hit the beach.
Arthur Nory opened the blinds.
Antony Tran got sand in his pants.
Robert Sepúlveda Jr. had the gym to himself.
Zander Hodgson stretched out.
Zak Ess Srakaew woke up early.
Paul Forman showed pit.
Nathan Henry went back in the closet.
And Winston Rice wore long underwear.
lord.krath
Oh, noes! I recognize so few of these men. Though I am pleased to see Nick Adams; last time I saw him was in a performance of Priscilla on Broadway. That was a fun show!
Rambeaux
I have no idea what Zander is trying to do, but he can keep on doing it.
Neoprene
It’s called stretching. Are you perhaps a several hundred pounder? Perhaps that’s why it looks foreign to you.
Rambeaux
I am admiring him, d**kwad.
So, stretch this.
Kangol2
I’d never heard of Zak Ess Srakaew before today but I’m following him now. His IG and modeling photos are even better than this one–beautiful! I hope Jaboukie’s careful in Jamaica. It’s a beautiful country but the anti-LGBTQ attitudes outside the big cities and resorts can be scary. I’ve noticed Jordan Burroughs, the Olympic gold medalist wrestler and a very straight, devout Christian, pops up on here a lot. Is that because Queerty finds him hot (he is) or just a random thing?
psk
Why does Queerty insist on featuring straight men (stephengokalumas) who pander to gay men for cash? I don’t care if he is or isn’t an ally. This is presumably a publication for LGBTQ people. Let’s feature them.
nm4047
equally, why does Queerty also feature a homophobe like Wahlberg.
Neoprene
Maybe Elton John should do a duet with Marky Mark.
ceej11
Gay men have been attracted to straight dudes through history. It’s not obtuse to think that we would like looking at other boys without knowing their sexuality. There was a time when no one wanted to be associated with “sex appeal for the gays”. Stop finding things to bitch about.