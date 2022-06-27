Jack Harlow stands up for Lil Nas X at BET Awards in beautiful fashion

We love a straight dude standing up for his gay pal. Jack Harlow did just that at the BET Awards in Los Angeles yesterday.

As you may be aware, despite his record-breaking year in 2021, Lil Nas X received no nominations for this year’s BET Awards. The out entertainer was outraged and bemused by this, even dropping a track with NBA YoungBoy, ‘Late To Da Party’ on Friday, with the refrain ‘Fuck BET’ in it.

Lil Nas X has suggested the lack of nominations illustrates “the bigger problem of homophobia in the black community.”

Jack Harlow duetted with Lil Nas X on his number one track, ‘Industry Baby’ last year. Harlow did receive a nomination at the BETs. So he turned up on the red carpet yesterday wearing… a Lil Nas X T-shirt.

The gesture did not go unnoticed. Lil Nas X himself retweeted a photo, saying, “wow i really love this man.”

Harlow was nominated in the category ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist’, which was won on the night by Kendrick Lamar.

Meanwhile, Rolling Stone yesterday ran a big feature on the deteriorating relationship between Lil Nas X and the BET Awards.

It says the ‘Old Town Road’-rapper’s issues with the award-giving organization pre-date his 2022 lack of nominations.

Even though Lil Nas X was invited to perform at last year’s event, and made headlines with a performance of ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ in which he ended up kissing one of his backing dancers, there were complications behind the scenes.

“My relationship with BET has been painful and strained for quite some time. It didn’t start with this year’s nominations like most people might think,” Lil Nas X told Rolling Stone. “They did let me perform on their show last year, but only after [I gave] assurances that I was not a satanist or devil worshiper, and that my performance would be appropriate for their audience.”

A member of Lil Nas X’s team, who spoke anonymously to Rolling Stone, said, “At some point after [Nas] got offstage, one of the BET producers came up to me and before I could even open my mouth, he looked at me and said, ‘That was really fucked up.’”

A BET spokesperson dismissed Lil Nas X’s claims, telling Rolling Stone the “summation of events around Lil Nas X’s 2021 BET Awards performance is simply untrue.”

