It’s hard to find a better Olympic story than Jack Woolley’s road to self-love. The Irish mixed martial arts master competed in his second Summer Games with an amazing new outlook on life, thanks to the love he shares with his partner, Dave.

Though Woolley fell short Thursday in his try for taekwondo bronze, he bid adieu to Paris with an uplifting message. Competing in the Olympics is a special honor, and he was sure to savor the experience.

“Not how I expected my Olympic Games to go but I’d like to thank everyone for all the support,” he posted on Instagram. “Out of 200 million taekwondo practitioners in the world I am one of just 128 athletes across 8 divisions to represent their country at Paris 2024.”

He continued, “I am the first and only Taekwondo olympian for my country and now to do that TWICE is something I’ll be forever proud of ☘️.”

The picture Woolley chose–his back to the camera, basking in the adulation of roaring spectators at the Grand Palais Champs Elyssee–is pretty iconic as well.

It’s apparent that Woolley, 25, soaked up his time in The City of Light. He posted an adorable selfie of himself with track star Sha’Carri Richardson, as well as goofy videos of himself in a sombrero or vamping to what he says is his new entrance song. On Thursday night, he posted an Instagram story of his father dancing with his crutches to the popular EDM song, “Animals” by Flauberth.

“When your da can’t walk but is still the life and soul of the party,” he wrote.

Woolley also chronicled his experience sailing on the Seine River during the Opening Ceremonies, inclement weather and all!

Unsurprisingly, he didn’t allow a little precipitation to dampen his time. “We weren’t gonna let a little rain ruin this once in a lifetime experience,” he says in his slickly produced video.

It’s wonderful to see Woolley encounter so much joy, given his previous unease about being out. Prior to the Tokyo Games, his first Olympics, he expressed regret about revealing his orientation.

“I just wish I never labeled it. I still don’t like labeling it. People are just hell-bent on giving everyone labels nowadays,” he told the Irish website Extra in 2020.

Four years later, Woolley is now proud to call himself gay. He credits his bf with nurturing his growth, and helping him realize the bliss in being LGBTQ+.

Woolley told Outsports recently he wants to show his love to the world.

“I’ll be honest with you guys, I was always very uncomfortable being associated as a gay athlete,” he said. “Not because I am ashamed of being gay. Quite the opposite, but more that I wanted to live my life without throwing it in people’s faces.

“In the last few months, I’ve really noticed the benefits of being open that I’m in a same-sex relationship and how much it can inspire others, so thank you so much for sharing us! It’s very important.”

With social distancing protocols now a relic of the past, Woolley brought his two families to Paris: his and Dave’s. He met Dave shortly after getting home from Tokyo, and it’s changed the trajectory of his life.

“It’s just nice to have,” Woolley said about their relationship. “I actually met him the week I got home from Tokyo. It was kind of like a big change. I went into Tokyo not really having the support there, maybe it was friends and family, kind of being a little bit lost, but I got back from Tokyo and I had somebody there. It was structure.”

With nearly 100,000 combined followers on his athletic and personal Instagram accounts, Woolley enjoys an influential platform. His main message? Love is good, and life changing.

“Enjoying the rollercoaster of life. The difference positive mental health can make 😇,” he posted this week.

Matthew Mitcham, the first out gay Olympian to win gold, commented on Woolley’s post and invited him to Pride House, the home base for queer athletes in Paris.

As one of 195 out Olympians at this year’s Games, Woolley will forever be part of history. And the best part is, he’s sharing his triumph with the love of his life.

