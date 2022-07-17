Jackie Cox on soap operas, sci fi, and why it’s so damn difficult dating as a drag queen



We’re hopelessly devoted to Jackie Cox, the drag superstar who’s spending some of her summer nights in a new production of the hit musical Grease. The power she’s supplying in her dual roles as the iconic Teen Angel and the no-nonsense teacher, Miss Lynch? It’s electrifying.

Also known as Darius Rose, the Canadian-born queen has always had a song in her heart, long before competing on the 12th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. It’s that passion for theater that brought her to Musical Theatre West’s run of Grease in Long Beach, CA (running through July 24), which she relishes as an opportunity to infuse the beloved show with a double-dose of queerness.

We’re also tickled that the ’50s-set musical is such a natural fit for her drag aesthetic, which is highly influenced by the style and culture from that era—it’s a match made in heaven!

A unique talent who’s as gorgeous in drag as she is out of it, Jackie Cox felt like the perfect fit for Queerty‘s new interview series, “Dishin’ It,” a quick and fun Q&A featuring some of our favorite queer stars talking about, well, anything and everything!

In between Grease rehearsals, the queen answered our random questions like the pro she is, sharing anecdotes about how she—*gasp*—almost went down a different career path entirely, the futuristic invention she needs in her life right now, and how drag helped prepare her for her cameos in daytime soap operas.

Inspired by Teen Angel’s big number, “Beauty School Drop Out”: If you had “dropped out” of drag and the performing arts, what career do you think you would’ve pursued instead?



JACKIE COX: Prior to Drag Race I actually pursued an entirely separate career as a buyer in the corporate retail world! If I quit again maybe I’d go back to that, but more likely I’d go into marketing and PR—which is basically drag without the drag!

Is there a piece of pop-culture—whether a movie, TV series, book, album, etc…—that you consider a big part of your coming-out journey? Why does it stand out to you?

Good question! I was the same age as the character Justin when the original, American Queer As Folk was airing and he was hugely impactful in my confidence coming out in high school. And, before that, Will & Grace showed me that gay people could have normal, fabulous lives.

If you could adapt any movie into a musical, what would it be and why? Which role would you want to play?



Well, someone already stole my idea for Back To The Future… but if they are still looking for a George McFly, well then that’s my “density”—I mean, destiny!!

What’s the most difficult thing about dating as a drag queen?

I think, just like dating anyone in entertainment or the arts, the hardest part is how varied our lives are from one day to the next. That, and the hours are late!

As an avid Trekkie, what sci-fi technology—whether from Star Trek or beyond—do you wish was real and why?

Definitely transporters—I spend so much of my life on airplanes! I would use the extra time to actually sight see more of the places I go for work, and also travel to places where there isn’t much drag yet. If not that, then the holodeck!

Where’s one of the first places/spaces you can remember that made you feel a part of a queer community?

Doing community theater as a teenager in southern California. I met older queer people who showed me the way and gave me a lot of confidence.

You’ve made some iconic guest appearances on Days Of Our Lives, so how would you say drag prepared you for daytime soap opera acting?

Oh I love soap opera acting! I think the confidence that drag queens have to have is key to soap operas—after all, we are often asked to say or do things we would maybe never do IRL, but on a soap you have to believe you’re gonna kill/betray/seduce/steal at any given moment. That takes confidence!

Who is a queer artist/performer/creator that you think is doing really cool work right now? Why are they someone we should all be paying attention to?

I have to shout out Kayvon Zand, who is such an amazing queer Persian artist and is really doing amazing cool things!!! I love that they blend their queer and Persian identities in their music, bringing together two big cultures that have historically been kept apart.

