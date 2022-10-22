Jaden Smith gender bends in London, is still a tough nut to crack (but let’s try anyways)

Jaden Smith has found enormous success as an actor, rapper, fashion designer, and songwriter who knows exactly where to lend his weight and voice to make a difference in the world.
In October, Smith celebrated his latest MSFTSrep brand’s launch, debuting the fall 2022 line in London. He showed up repping the brand, naturally, and looking flawless:
And at another event that weekend, Jaden was looking fresh in a matching jacket and skirt:
But let’s backtrack a little and get the rundown on this creative star who has made a splash in so many ways.
A quick bio
Jaden Smith is first child of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. His younger sister, Willow, is an entertainment powerhouse in her own right. The siblings also have an older half-brother, Trey, from Will Smith’s previous marriage. Jaden was born on July 8, 1998, in Malibu and stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall (170cm). Of mixed ethnicity, Jaden shares Caribbean-African and African-American origins.
Jaden’s acting career began as a kid
If any kid were to inherit acting genes, it’s got to be Jaden with two top-notch actors as parents. Jaden had his first cameo in Men in Black II, before his first major role in the 2006 Will Smith movie, The Pursuit of Happyness.
His next big performance in 2008’s The Day the Earth Stood Still had Jaden exploring his acting chops further with a challenging role as a rebel. But Jaden became a star in his own right after playing Dre Parker in The Karate Kid movie in 2010 – a role that catapulted him to further fame.
Music also runs through this star’s veins
Who can forget Jaden’s collaboration with Justin Bieber that began with the latter’s rendition of “Never Say Never” for The Karate Kid? Later, Jaden shared the stage with ‘JB’ at Madison Square Garden for a live performance of the hit song. Jaden was only 12 years old at the time.
Jaden’s first mix tape that exploded on the music scene was The Cool Café and in 2017 his debut studio album Syre was released. His musical career has taken off since then with two more well-received albums in the years to follow — Erys in 2019, and Cool Tape Vol. 3 in 2020.
Philanthropy is a significant part of Jaden’s career
Jaden doesn’t just talk the talk when it comes to charitable efforts, he also walks the walk.
Project Zambia
Well before Jaden shot to fame, he was already doing his bit to give back to society. As kids, all three Smith siblings were youth ambassadors for Project Zambia, which helps children there who are orphaned by AIDS.
JUST Water
Most folks likely do not know that the spring water company, JUST Water, was cofounded by Jaden to provide cost-effective water in an eco-friendly way. The brand aims to reduce single-use plastic, opting for packaging materials that are 88% plant-based. The bottles are also completely recycle-friendly.
JUST is not Jaden’s only contribution to a greener planet. The MSFTS brand is one of his well-known ventures and focuses on sustainable fashion for the urban populace. A partnership with New Balance resulted in the Jaden 574 shoe, made from surplus materials.
‘I Love You’ Food Venture
Going back to Jaden’s philanthropic activities, his vegan food truck boldly proclaiming “I Love You” was part of his 21st birthday celebrations. The truck parked itself on Los Angeles’ Skid Row on a Sunday and gave away food to the homeless. The star hopes to open up a full-fledged restaurant of the same name to take the work forward and help ensure that homeless people never go to bed hungry.
Jaden loves to gender-bend and we live for it
Famously known for breaking stereotypes around gender-specific clothes, Jaden has also proved time and again that his fashion and styling sense is bold and playful. People may not get it, but Jaden sure knows how to shut up the trolls who can’t seem to wrap their heads around his gender-fluid fashion.
Let’s just point out that Louis Vuitton featured him in early 2016 in its spring-summer women’s wear ad reveal, wearing their signature pieces. It’s crystal clear that Jaden is indeed an influencer to reckon with. Trolls, get a life, please!
A big question: Is Jaden Smith gay?
After dating many women, including celebrities, Jaden’s own comments about rapper Tyler, the Creator prompted speculation that he was ‘coming out’. His rep had debunked the notion way back in 2015. But during a live performance at the Flog Gnaw Carnival music festival in Los Angeles in 2018, Jaden declared that Tyler was his boyfriend, even reiterating it over and over again.
Many feel this was not meant in the literal sense, but you can make up your mind after watching the footage right here. That sizzling announcement was followed up by a brief but sweet Twitter exchange between the two. The thread underlined the deep affection that they shared if nothing else.
Later, when he was on Apple Music’s Beats 1 Radio, Jaden reaffirmed the statement that Tyler was his boyfriend. Three years later in 2021, Tyler announced on his Twitter feed that his boyfriend had won a Grammy right after Jaden’s big win at that year’s awards.
Now, one could reasonably put all this together and conclude that Jaden did come out at Camp Flog Gnaw. Or you could hold your horses because Jaden himself has never explicitly commented on his sexuality. And since speculating on someone’s sexuality before they’ve stated it publicly is never fair, count us among that second camp.
So let’s give the man his space to decide whether or not he wishes to share more with us. Meanwhile, we have plenty to look forward to in terms of his amazing work, be it music, fashion, or charity.
If and when Jaden does open up on the subject, Queerty will happily report it.
7 Comments
Donston
No one is paying Jaden any mind nowadays and there’s been no widespread speculation about him currently. So, I’m not sure where the “give him some space” comes from. Also, no one considers a male-presenting celeb wearing a skirt over some pants “gender-bending”. We’ve seen about half of male celebs rock skirts these past several years. As far as his “sexuality”, once again, no one knows the dimensions of anyone’s “sexuality”, sexual journey, preferences, lifestyle, where someone is in the gender, sexual, affection, romantic, emotion, relationship, commitment spectrum. While Jaden has given us nothing about outside of publicly taunting Tyler (which I think he thought was “showing support”). Outside of that and wearing a skirt over some pants a few times, he’s given no indication of “queerness” and there’s been no rumors of him hooking up with anyone but women or dating anyone but cis women.
You’d think this article was published in the mid 2010’s. Y’all just bringing up old stuff while promoting Jaden’s “brand”.
abfab
What’s so wrong with that?
FreddieW
You say to give the kid some space and you write this piece. Really?
Chrisk
Of course they don’t want to put their name on this dribble so it’s just signed as “editors”. Lol
Donston
Like, no one has been speculating about or badgering Jaden or putting some type of public “come out” pressures on him. They posted an article about very old stuff while telling people not to talk about stuff. At the same time, they refuse to publish anything concerning male celebs who are not overtly “out” but who are widely known to be very queer or in gay commitments. Just the same hypocrisy and silliness we’ve come to expect from this place.
abfab
You come off acting like it’s your frist time hanging out in Queerty. It’s thier blog. They can write what ever the F they want.
SFMike
Talentless attention seeking silver spoon trust fund baby who I can’t forgive for ruining any movie his father forced him into and upon us.