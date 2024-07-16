credit: Instagram (screengrab)/YouTube (screengrab)

Day one of the Republican National Convention went off as expected – it was a complete and utter sh*t show.

Trump received a king’s welcome, vehemently anti-LGBTQ+ Senator J.D. Vance became the GOP VP nominee, Marjorie Taylor Greene spewed transphobic hate, and Kanye West’s ex Amber Rose transformed her iconic, feminist slut walk into a walk of shame with an embarrassing speech highlighting her indoctrination into the red hat mafia.

“I realized Donald Trump and his supporters don’t care if you are black, white, gay or straight, it’s all love,” Rose said with a straight face. “That’s when it hit me. These are my people. This is where I belong.”

Amber Rose says Donald Trump and his supporters don't care whether you are Black or white, gay or straight. It's all love. I'm sure Ruby Freeman, Colin Kaepernick, the Exonerated Five, and the LGBTQ kids targeted by Republican elected officials passing anti-gay laws feel nothing… https://t.co/alw6ZXhA61 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 16, 2024

While you can read all about Trump’s anti-LGBTQ+ legislative history here, like many in the queer community, one of Rose’s gay former co-workers was especially offended by her pandering speech since she previously considered herself an LGBTQ+ ally.

In 2018, she even spoke out about how Black women and the LGBTQ+ community were being left out of the #MeToo movement, which began to gain traction following the leak of Trump’s infamous Access Hollywood “grab ’em by the p*ssy” rant.

OG Queer Eye for the Straight Guy host Jai Rodriguez was “f*cking furious” and uploaded a video expressing his disdain for Rose’s words and “performative” allyship.

“I’m f***ing furious. I’m currently f***ing livid. I am livid because of one person who took the liberty for speaking on my behalf…on behalf of the entire lgbtqia+ community,” Rodriguez said in the since-deleted clip.

“She had the audacity tonight to say Donald Trump doesn’t care if you are gay, straight, bi…”

Rodriguez then mentioned how he appeared on Rose’s Loveline podcast, where she doled out sex and relationship advice alongside queer therapist Dr. Chris Donaghue. The syndicated radio show was rebooted as a podcast in 2016 with Rose and Donaghue.

“I was a fan. I even did @loveline w you and we had a nice Kiki. However tonight I saw what you said at the RNC. Amber: keep the LGBTQIA+ name out your mouth,” Rodriguez wrote in the caption to the video.

“Are you aware that your select for president has enlisted more anti… again, ANTI LGBTQIA+ legislation thank you think? He is trying to take us backwards. How DARE you say he ‘doesn’t care if you are… 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ ‘. He does. Or he wouldn’t have legislated the way he has. Your speech tonight was pure and utter garbage.”

He added: “Don’t ever speak for us again. y’all go vote cause this sh*t gonna continue for some time.”

credit: Instagram (@jairodriguez)

Prior to being taken down, the video had received more than 10K views, more than 1,000 likes and 80 comments, with most agreeing with Rodriguez’s take.

“The more of us say something, the more those who listen and agree will also say something. Thank you Jai,” wrote one follower.

“See. ..Keep speaking out. More people need to hear the truth!!” commented another.

“I love this post and calling things out! Gotta keep saying what’s true!” noted a third.

“Thank Jai. We all know she has sold her soul to pay them bills,” another added with a theory on her MAGA flip.

Interestingly, progressives aren’t the only ones taking issue with Rose’s gaslighting RNC speech. However, die-hard far-right loons are pissed the “pro abortion feminist” was allowed to speak and shamed her appearance and sexual past.

“The RNC gives a primetime speaking slot to a pro-abortion feminist and self-proclaimed slut with a face tattoo whose only claim to fame is having sex with rappers,” right-wing nut job Matt Walsh tweeted. “Truly an embarrassment.”

He added: “Not a single voter will be mobilized by this person.”

Funny Matty, the same can be said about Trump’s pick of Vance.

Check out more reactions to Rose’s RNC speech below:

Amber Rose: I realized when it comes to Trump Supporters it doesn’t matter if you’re gay straight black white it’s all love



Me: pic.twitter.com/WqFFuea2J3 — DJ A Adams (@DJ_AAdams) July 16, 2024

Idiot Amber Rose told the RNC that Repubs are "all about love, gay or straight", ignoring the party's platform to repeal marriage equality, deny healthcare to LGBTQ people, ban books which mention gay people and prohibit gays from housing and jobs. A strange definition of love — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) July 16, 2024

They’re really on CNN acting like Amber Rose just delivered a MLK JR or Obama like speach. Van Jones has the nerve to say she has a “political future.” They are so unserious. — monica (@MDubbyah) July 16, 2024

"I realize Donald Trump and his supporters don't care if you're black, white, gay or straight. It's all love." – Amber Rose



???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — Aram Tolegian ?? ?? (@ChemicalAT) July 16, 2024

Saying Amber Rose is a rapper is like saying Melania Trump works for NASA. pic.twitter.com/NoE6rjTeEB — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 16, 2024

Amber Rose: “Donald Trump and his supporters don't care if you're Black, white, gay or straight. It's all love.”



Trump supporter: pic.twitter.com/QJlRo59LnD — PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) July 16, 2024

Is that the same Amber Rose who called Trump a sexual predator? pic.twitter.com/oezkkx0eh3 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 16, 2024

Amber Rose hasn’t been the same ever since Cher took her man after Amber gave birth pic.twitter.com/l913Ykzt6e — DeMarko (@freakymarko) July 16, 2024

