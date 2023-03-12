Jake Gyllenhaal’s fighting form, daddy’s favorite jock, & the aisle where it all started

See, once again, how Chris Pratt can ruin just about anything. Then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Marcus Smith surrendered his shorts.
@premrugby Marcus Smith literally gives everything 👀😂 #GallagherPrem #Rugby #Harlequins #MarcusSmith #BigGame14 #BudgySmugglers
Jake Gyllenhaal got ready.
@espnmma Enter: #JakeGyllenhaal ⏳ #ufc #mma #roadhouse #ufc285 #movies
Sela Freuler outed the real enemy
@mzrainbowbrite Lemme know when the youth pastor ban hits. Thanks for the memories, North River Alliance Church! #tennessee #exchristian #dragban #dragqueenban #exfundie #tn #chattanooga #youthpastor #youthgroup #greenscreen #christianmissionaryalliance #hixson #easttennessee #lgbt #lgbtq #queer #trans #lesbian #gay #comingout
Steve Grand steered the ship.
@grandaxis Hawaii was magic ☺️🏝️🤙 Can't wait to share more of this adventure with all of you! Stay tuned! For now, here's a snip from our final day out on Heiea Boat Harbor sand bar. Cannot thank @christianandcassie enough for inviting me into their world. Such an eclectic group of fun, good, decent people. ☺️❤️🙏🙏 Wearing our @grandaxis Swim Bikini here. Check out our full selection of men's premium underwear & swimwear ➡️ shopGrandAxis.com (link in bio) Video by: @joshuas_optics Model / designer / owner: me! 😅@stevegrandmusic #mensswimwear #speedos #guysinswimwear #guysinspeedos #mensfitness #fitnessguys #hunk #malemodel #fitnessmodel #bikini #mensbikini #mensfashion #mensswimwearstore #thiccguys #meninspeedos #thiccthighssavelives #muscleguys #bodybuilder #mensphysique #posingsuit #posingtrunks #malemodel #mensswimsuitmodel #grandaxisguys #grandaxis #stevegrand
DJ Dan Murphy made magic.
@robryan_tiktok Well if this isnt the best thing ever @DJ Dan Murphy #thesegays #worldpride2023
Justin Fuko‘s mom ruined his modeling career.
@justinfukoo All i wanna do is model mom 😏🙈 #model #modellife #letmelive #caughtoncamera #staysafe
Matthew Camp talked OnlyFans.
@worldofwonder "You can make as much as a lawyer makes or more" 💸 @matthew_camp The first episode of #ClickBoys is now streaming on @wowpresentsplus
Daddy wore his “FUNdies.”
@itsdaddy2023 I call them FUNdies 🤷🏻♂️ #fyp #fundies
Jack turned the TV on.
@jackowolfe Was just trying to enjoy my morning coffee #trans #ftm #transgender #news #transrights #lgbtq
And Chris Stanley visited the aisle where it all started.
@stanbanned👀💀😂 guilty
Steve Grand. *****
I’ve met him a few times in P-Town after his performances. Nice guy.