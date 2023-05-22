Jake Gyllenhaal’s himbo workout, gay cowboys unite, & Ron DeSantis gets schooled by Florida students

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…
AVENGING ANGELS: After the LA Dodgers caved to conservative wing-nuts and disinvited a drag charity group to its Pride night, the nearby Anaheim mayor invited them to the Angels’ MLB Pride night. [NBC NEWS]
UN–BELIEVE-ABLE: Cher celebrated her 77th birthday by proving she is an ageless superhuman. [Today]
RESISTANCE U: Graduates at Florida’s New College turned their backs and shouted over the far-right commencement speaker after Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis fired the school’s board and installed his cronies.
NEVER FORGET: Long-term HIV/AIDS survivors share their stories of health, resilience and hope, while also disclosing the areas in which they still need support. [CBS News]
GRAMMAR POLICE: Two staff members at a university in New York claim they were fired for simply using pronouns in their email signature. [The Guardian]
BOXERS OR BRIEFS: Lil Nas X‘s latest shirtless thirst trap included an unexpected underwear reveal.
BROKEBACK PRIDE: Queer cowboys gather every year at this annual convention to celebrate community, sexual freedom and cultural identity. [LA Times]
BODY BY JAKE: Gays getting ready for #SpeedoSeason may want to ditch the treadmill for this piece of equipment that transformed Jake Gyllenhaal into a ripped muscle himbo. [Men’s Health]
HOUSE OF MINOGUE: Kylie Minogue turned the American Idol finale into a gay club by performing her new summer bop “Padam Padam” and her 2001 monster hit “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.”
One Comment
Ari
I LOVE this new News Drop. Please keep it going!