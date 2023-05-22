Jake Gyllenhaal’s himbo workout, gay cowboys unite, & Ron DeSantis gets schooled by Florida students

credit: Getty Images/Shutterstock

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

AVENGING ANGELS: After the LA Dodgers caved to conservative wing-nuts and disinvited a drag charity group to its Pride night, the nearby Anaheim mayor invited them to the Angels’ MLB Pride night. [NBC NEWS]

UN–BELIEVE-ABLE: Cher celebrated her 77th birthday by proving she is an ageless superhuman. [Today]

RESISTANCE U: Graduates at Florida’s New College turned their backs and shouted over the far-right commencement speaker after Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis fired the school’s board and installed his cronies.

The DeSantis’ state government regime installed a puppet Board of Trustees at New College and invited a far-right commencement speaker for graduation.



Things did not go well. ? pic.twitter.com/e6r01muhf2 — Carlos Guillermo Smith (@CarlosGSmith) May 20, 2023

NEVER FORGET: Long-term HIV/AIDS survivors share their stories of health, resilience and hope, while also disclosing the areas in which they still need support. [CBS News]

GRAMMAR POLICE: Two staff members at a university in New York claim they were fired for simply using pronouns in their email signature. [The Guardian]

BOXERS OR BRIEFS: Lil Nas X‘s latest shirtless thirst trap included an unexpected underwear reveal.

Lil Nas X via his Instagram Story pic.twitter.com/vpRil7Vzyk — ????? (@lilnasxmajor) May 20, 2023

BROKEBACK PRIDE: Queer cowboys gather every year at this annual convention to celebrate community, sexual freedom and cultural identity. [LA Times]

BODY BY JAKE: Gays getting ready for #SpeedoSeason may want to ditch the treadmill for this piece of equipment that transformed Jake Gyllenhaal into a ripped muscle himbo. [Men’s Health]

HOUSE OF MINOGUE: Kylie Minogue turned the American Idol finale into a gay club by performing her new summer bop “Padam Padam” and her 2001 monster hit “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.”