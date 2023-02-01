Jake Shears gives major disco DILF energy in new song & music video

Jake Shears is having a kiki and we’re all invited.

Five years since the release of his self-titled solo debut album, the Scissor Sisters frontman is back and ready to dance through the night on his new bop “Too Much Music.”

The track has Shears giving off his signature Bee Gees Barry Gibb vocals to an updated electro-disco beat that will have queer fans grooving as they try to access tickets to Beyonce’s just announced Renaissance World Tour.

The accompanying retro visuals for “Too Much Music” sees Shears behind the wheel of a vintage car decked out in sunglasses and facial scruff in what many could interpret as an homage to George Michael.

Throughout the clip, Shears engages in shady behavior which includes getting roughed up, scamming money, and making out with a male and female couple. But fear not, boys! Shears winds up stripping off his shirt and riding off into the sunset with his man.

Lock the doors, lower the blinds, and check out the “Too Much Music” video below:

While the Scissor Sisters haven’t released music since their 2012 album Magic Hour, Shears has been featured in a couple of collaborations in the years since his solo debut. But with Too Much Music, the 44-year-old rocker is taking back the spotlight.

The Shears hive heard the bat signal and responded accordingly:

that bridge in @Jakeshears‘s new song is SEX. XO — 7 Letters & 3 Vowels (@ArmandoGJR) February 1, 2023

If you haven’t listened to Too Much Music by @Jakeshears then I suggest you do so now!! It’s so catchy!! Love it!! pic.twitter.com/Bn12rlgwLD — Chris the outspoken (@outspoken_chris) February 1, 2023

So lovely to have you back! And what an absolute disco banger too! — Rob Francis (@fraxis) February 1, 2023

Oh this is an ANTHEM — Kyle (@clubkylie) February 1, 2023

I’m going to die of happiness 🤩😭 pic.twitter.com/DGgaQblpNi — Jake Shears Fans 🦄🌈✨ (@jakeshearsfans) February 1, 2023

“Too Much Music” is the lead track off Shears’ upcoming album Last Man Dancing, set for release on June 2. And it looks as though the 12-song record will not disappoint those looking for an all-night turn up.

“Last Man Dancing is my ultimate house party,” Shears wrote on social media. “Presented in two distinct halves, it chronicles a nights journey from sing-along dance anthems into the deeper, darker corners of my living room. Electro-pop, tech-house, poppers-fueled disco, it’s MY afters and YOU just got the address.” Get ready to call out sick, kids!

As if that wasn’t enough to get the gays twirling, the new album will feature Shears collaborating again with pop queen Kylie Minogue, as well as with bounce diva Big Freedia. Break My Soul 2.0!

While Shears has scheduled a few UK gigs in support of the new album, US dates have yet to be announced.

