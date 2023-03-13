James Norton on male nudity and preparing to bare it all on stage: “We’re scared of the penis”

There’s still a block when it comes to male nudity, about the penis, and what it looks like, and its size and its shape – and all these things of which we as a culture are still very wary.



We’re scared of the penis. Men, I think, we’re far more obsessed with it. I mean, women I’ve asked are like, “I don’t care, you know, it’s just a penis, whatever.”



James Norton speaking to The Daily Telegraph about male nudity on stage and baring all in the upcoming New York production of “A Little Life”.