TGIF! We’ve made it to the weekend again! A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

CLOSET DOOR BUSTDOWN: The Gilded Age star Louisa Jacobson celebrated her “joyful new era” by coming out (on her mom Meryl Streep’s birthday!). [Read more]

KISS & TELL: Bridgerton heartthrob James Phoon dished on filming the show’s “first funny sex scene.” [Read more]

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

WERK THE RUNWAY: Omar Apollo, Colman Domingo, Gottmik and more queer celebs and allies served major looks at Paris Fashion Week. [See the gallery]

🔥 🔥 🔥: Olympian Campbell Harrison and his BF were just too hot for homophobes to handle. [Read more]

LEGGY DISPLAY: Omar Ayuso and Lee Pace flaunted their hairy legs and ignited a skirt war in matching white kilts. [Read more]

TRAILER PARK: The untold story of the singer who queered soul music in the ’60s, then disappeared is explored in the new doc Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story.

IN QUOTES: Joel Kim Booster gave an update on what’s holding up a Fire Island sequel. [Read more]

MOTHER HAS ARRIVED: Trans WWE star Gabbi Tuft returned to wrestling as a TikTok star. [Read more]

FAVORITE NEW FOLLOW: The guys on Spain’s rugby team infiltrated our feeds with their impressive flamenco skills and there was just so much to soak in. 💃

SPEAKING OUT: British actor Peter McPherson opened up about living with HIV and what his dad said when he first found out. [Read more]

SHOW ME HOW YOU BURLESQUE: Broadway Bares stripped down to a record-breaking haul with Johnny Sibilly and 200 scantily-clad dancers. [Read more]

LIVING LEGEND: Cher recalled the first time she ever met a gay person and offered a touching message to her LGBTQ+ fans. 🌈

Don't forget to share: