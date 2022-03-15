Jamie Lee Curtis posts powerful birthday message for trans daughter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@curtisleejamie)



Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has marked the 26th birthday of her daughter, Ruby, by posting a message to Instagram about the wave of anti-trans legislation currently being debated in states across the US.

Ruby told her parents she was transitioning in 2020.

Last summer, Curtis revealed to the world that her daughter is trans with an interview in AARP magazine. Curtis said she and her husband, the comic actor Christopher Guest, “have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby.” Curtis and Guest have been married since 1984.

In her birthday message, Curtis said, “Today is the birthday of my trans daughter. I am proud and grateful to be the parent of a trans child and am sending support to all of the trans families across the US who are being targeted in this moment by conservative legislatures.

“This country was founded on freedom. A profoundly simple idea that everyone living here should be free to dream and achieve what they want freely. OUR declaration of independence promises that we are endowed with certain unalienable rights including Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness…..AND that whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to defy it to ensure Safety and Happiness. A profound idea. Safety and Happiness!

“Now politicians are proposing that parents providing gender-affirming care for THEIR OWN children are felons and deserve prison time. These laws are discriminatory, unjust, and anti-American. Freedom of expression includes gender expression!

“As a proud parent of my trans daughter I VOW to use my freedom of speech and my right to vote to SUPPORT my child and ALL children trying to live FREELY as who they are.”

Curtis’ posting comes after Texas passed a law that criminalizes parents who help their trans minors obtain gender-confirming medical care. The legislation will see parents being charged with child abuse.

Last week, the Idaho House of Representatives passed similar legislation. HB 675 would ban puberty-blocking treatment, hormone therapy, and gender confirmation surgery and make it a felony if parents or doctors provide it. It would also make it a felony to take a child out of state to get the healthcare. Anyone falling fall of the law would face potential life in prison.

In response to her mom’s posting, Ruby tweeted, “My mom has supported me all the way ever since I came out as trans. I love her so much. There are allies everywhere for the trans community. you just need to look for them. and we will stand by your side for the long run #PRIDE”

My mom has supported me all the way ever since i came out as trans. I love her so much. there are allies everywhere for the trans community. you just need to look for them. and we will stand by your side for the long run #PRIDE https://t.co/ldmoXTmRlo — Ruby Greymane 🏳️‍⚧️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@Killerkittens66) March 13, 2022

This is not the first time Curtis has spoken out in support of her daughter.

