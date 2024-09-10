Over the last several years, Spanish actor Jaime Lorente has starred on two of Netflix‘s most popular international series.

The 32-year-old first garnered fame as Denver on the crime drama Money Heist (Las Casa Del Papel), before joining the blockbuster YA telenovela Elite as Nano, the ex-convict brother of Samuel (fellow hottie Itzan Escamilla) during the show’s first two seasons.

He brought all the bad boy vibes!

Es bien raro ver a Jaime Lorente y que no se ría como pendejo…

"o no, papa? Ehjejejejheheheje"#EliteNetflix pic.twitter.com/T2rdURcWfZ — V??? (@la_manjarrez) October 5, 2018

Since then, Lorente starred in the titular role on Amazon Prime’s historical drama about 11th-Century knight and warlord El Cid and played a closeted cartel member in the 2024 Netflix mafia series Iron Reign (Mano De Hierro).

In one especially hot scene featuring adult star Bastian Karim, Lorente arrives to a gay party to find various men hooking up all around him.

Disco, Ibiza, Locomia

Now Lorente is making headlines for his lead role in the new Netflix film Disco, Ibiza, Locomía, which centers on the rise of Spanish real-life ’80s queer pop group Locomía.

Lorente portrays Xavier Font, the group’s gay frontman that used flamboyant fashions and New Wave music to first takeover the clubs in Ibiza in 1984 and later caused a sensation throughout the Spanish-speaking world.

Their huge shoulder pads, frilly ensembles and twirling fans quickly became Locomía’s trademarks and helped forged them as a transgressive, cultural phenomenon filling concert venues from Mexico to Argentina. Fans of ’80s bands like Duran Duran, Culture Club, Wham! and Dead or Alive may want to do a deep dive.

Check out Lorente recreating Locomía’s 1989 Spanish Euro-pop hit “Loco Mia” and then watch the actual band’s performance from back in the day.

The new film doesn’t shy away from the band’s exploits off-stage as Lorente engages in romps with several male characters including Mexican actor Alejandro Speitzer, who plays fellow Locomia member Carlos Armas.

In a recently shared clip highlighting some of the film’s sultrier scenes, Lorente proves he went all in to nailing the man-on-man action.

Whether you understand Spanish or not, no translation is needed.

The clap back

Sadly, despite Lorente’s history of appearing on LGBTQ-inclusive series and roles, and the fact that it’s 2024, some homophobic trolls found offense to the kissing scenes and left a barrage of hateful comments on the clip.

But being a vocal queer ally, Lorente, who has two children with partner Marta Goenaga, was quick to shut down the gay vitriol by slamming the haters in a clip uploaded to Instagram.

“Well it’s happened again. It surprises me less and less, but it hurts me more,” Lorente began his clap back.

“The last post on my wall, which is a compilation of kisses from the latest film released on Netflix by Locomía, and the amount of homophobic, violent, unpleasant comments is worrying. I wish you all a lot of love, that you have a happy life without anyone hating you, or judging you for who you are.”

He ended by telling the trolls who spread hate to the queer community to unfollow him. “Stop following me and I don’t give a damn, I don’t care at all. I prefer that you are not on a place like my profile.”

Kike Maíllo, the director of Disco, Ibiza, Locomía, reiterated Lorente’s words by expressing his pride for the movie and its message of inclusivity, respect and love.

“This movie is about everyone, but also and above all, it’s about those who were rarely invited to the party,” Maíllo wrote.

“Today I feel prouder than ever to have written and directed this film. Because, as we intuition, we are still far from respecting the neighbor. We are still a long way from understanding and loving each other.”

In their original form, Locomia released three albums before breaking up in 1993.

Over the years, the group was resuscitated with new lineups and is currently set to launch a tour to celebrate Locomia’s 40th anniversary.

Disco, Ibiza, Locomía is currently streaming on Netflix in Spain and Latin America, but has yet to get a release date in the United States. We’ll keep you posted when the streaming giant gives us access to this euphoric film recounting this moment in queer music history. In the meantime, here are some more images of Lorente and Locomía (past and present).