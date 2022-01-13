Jamie Lynn keeps sharing private details about Britney’s mental health and OMGWTF

The fallout over a new book by Britney Spears’ sister, Jamie Lynn, continues as the younger sibling has publicly revealed more private details about her sister’s mental health.

The latest anecdotes come from a recently released extended interview on Nightline in which Jamie Lynn discusses her strained relationship with her sister, Britney’s controversial conservatorship, and their growing up together. Jamie Lynn further details the woes of her sister in the new memoir Things I Should Have Said.

The mental health of Britney Spears has remained a subject of pop culture psychologists since the singer’s well-publicized breakdown in 2008. Now, Jamie Lynn, who, for the record, is not a psychologist, is opening up about her own concerns about her sister’s mental state, including several incidents that left her shaken.

In one incident during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jamie Lynn alleges Britney verbally attacked her while Jamie Lynn held her young daughter in her arms.

“She cursed at me and so I just walked out of the rooms,” Jamie Lynn recalls. “I was like, we’re just all family under one roof. I’m not trying to argue. And when I try to remove myself from the situation, that’s when I guess she just got really angry and my oldest daughter tried to, you know, mediate the situation, I hated that, like, that’s not what you’re supposed to do, you’re 12.”

Jamie Lynn further claims that when she confronted her parents about the incident, they told her she “can’t upset Britney.” She also recounts a time Britney, allegedly armed with a knife, locked the two of them in a room together.

“I think that experiencing my own panic attacks and how sometimes we can feel in those moments is important,” she says. “But also it’s important to remember that I was a kid in that moment. I was scared. That was an experience I had. But I also was fearful to, like, really say anything because I didn’t want to upset anybody or anything. But I also was so upset that she didn’t feel safe.”

Throughout the interview, Jamie Lynn repeatedly asserts her love for her sister and family at large while simultaneously sharing deeply private and painful details about her sister’s mental health struggles and her father’s alcoholism.

Here’s how Britney’s fans are reacting to the whole thing on Twitter…

Another Jamie Lynn EXCLUSIVE $$$ Britney never sought PAYMENT for Tabloid ARTICLES… pic.twitter.com/I4kgswNkJw — #free_queen_of_pop (@freequeenofpop1) January 13, 2022

Continuing to paint the narrative that Britney is “crazy”?? Do they think that will get her back in a cship so she can continue being their cash cow?? Honestly, if my sister was Jamie Lynn, I would scream in her face too. Just a jealous miserable cow @jamielynnspears https://t.co/qmKABURyJg — Conor (@conormckenna101) January 13, 2022

Jamie Lynn deserves worse than being yelled at. My sister and I fought over far more petty shit ? — ?????? ?? (@BBdemanda) January 13, 2022

Andrew Coumo Jamie Lynn Spears

?

People who wrote books when they shouldn’t have — Jocelyn (@JoceyTor) January 13, 2022

Here's Jamie Lynn Spears with a knife. pic.twitter.com/xsJH1q1FhT — BadMediaKarmaDOTcom (@bmkdotcom) January 13, 2022

Listen. I know Britney is no Angel, I’m sure she has her faults too but Jamie Lynn and the rest of the Spears Klan can die in a fire. For a family that hates Hollywood and blames it for everything, they sure do make sure to stay in it. — M (@BSpearsTaughtMe) January 13, 2022

Jamie Lynn Spears claims she only ever loved and supported her sister, Britney Spears, and did what was best for her but not before publicly accusing her with verbal abuse and basically child endangerment. Well, if this is “best”, I don’t want to see her try her worst. https://t.co/lUmomSfBRt — Phantom (@effoff1988) January 13, 2022

people are being really unfair to jamie lynn spears — Jonathan (@jayj1324) January 13, 2022

Dear Jamie Lynn, You are capitalizing off of Britney & the current CONservatorship “media hype”. I’m gonna say this and make peace with this little witch! NO ONE ASKED FOR THIS STORY! It has NO relevance in today’s society. The fact that it was titled “I Must Confess” — POP CULT MEDIA (@SueMyFamily) January 13, 2022