Jamie Lynn Spears just threw Britney under the bus again… again

The ongoing saga between Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears has taken another toxic turn after it was revealed over the weekend that the younger sister has included in her new book a private apology sent from her older sister via text message.

Page Six reports that the text message appears in Jamie Lynn’s new book Things I Should Have Said, out this week.

“In a recent text from my sister, she stated herself: ‘I know it’s not your fault and I’m sorry for being so angry at you. Although I’m your big sister, I need you more than you need me and always have,’” Jamie Lynn claims.

It’s not totally clear when the message was sent or in what context.

The text is included in a chapter about Britney’s June 2021 court hearing, in which she lobbied to end a decade-old conservatorship under her father’s control. At the time, Britney claimed her family “should be in jail” for their treatment of her. A judge ended the conservatorship in November.

“I pray for the day she shares these words with the world,” Jamie Lynn further writes of her sister’s apology. “I have no control over anything the media reports and cannot be held responsible for something I have absolutely no control over.”

Jamie Lynn first shared private details regarding Britney’s conservatorship and mental health in an interview with the ABC newsmagazine Nightline. During the interview, she also detailed an alleged incident where she claimed Britney held her at knifepoint.

Britney hit back at Jamie Lynn, claiming she “wants to sell a book at my expense” and that she “never had to work for anything.”

