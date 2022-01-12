Jamie Lynn Spears’ tearful GMA interview has Britney fans humming “Toxic”

Britney Spears’ younger sibling Jamie Lynn Spears is on the media offensive saying she tried to help end her sister’s conservatorship, and some Britney fans aren’t buying it.

The younger Spears sat down for a lengthy Good Morning America interview to promote her new book, Things I Should Have Said, and was asked how she felt when Britney’s 13-year conservatorship finally ended last year.

“I was happy. First off, I don’t understand– when it was put into place, I was a 17 year old, I was about to have a baby,” Jamie Lynn said. “So I didn’t understand what was happening, nor was I focused on that. I was focused on the fact that I was a 17 year old about to have a baby. I understand just as little about it then as I do now.”

“I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter,” she added. “So when she needed help, I set up ways to do, went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family. If it’s going to cause this much discord, why continue it?”

“It wasn’t about agreeing with the conservatorship, everyone has a voice and it should be heard,” Jamie Lynn continued. “So if she wanted to talk to other people, then I did, I set that up. I even spoke to her legal team, who I– her legal team, previous legal team, and that did not end well in my favor. So I did take the steps to help, but how many times can I take the steps without, you know, she has to walk through the door.”

At one point in the interview, Jamie Lynn was asked to comment on Britney’s current state of mind.

“Words that you’ve used in the book to describe her behavior over your lifetime was erratic, paranoid, spiraling. How do you see your sister’s state of mind currently?” asked ABC News’ Juju Chang.

“I can’t really speak to anyone else’s state of mind,” Jamie Lynn responded. “I don’t think that’s fair.”

Here’s how that exchange, and the entire interview, played out on Twitter:

Interviewer: You describe Britney as erratic, paranoid and spiralling. Jamie Lynn: Yes Interviewer: How is Britney’s state of mind currently? Jamie Lynn: I can’t speak to anyone else’s state of mind, it’s not fair. BUT YOU ALREADY DID??? — callum (@deepinmyknee) January 12, 2022

Jamie Lynn: I only ever loved and supported Britney and done what's right for her and she knows that also Jamie Lynn: vacations with the entire Spears family at Britney's Destin condo while Britney was forced in a mental health facility and put on lithium against her will pic.twitter.com/Q4zdiUvZs8 — Mathew Rosengart's investigation assistant (@partylikebrit) January 12, 2022

Jamie Lynn Spears said on #GMA today that she "went out of [her] way to make sure that [Britney] had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship." Britney testified in court last June that her family "did nothing" to help her. https://t.co/QLkD1UuBdF — Nicholas Hautman (@nickhautman) January 12, 2022

Your father was an abusive alcoholic… and you didn’t see an issue with him controlling every aspect of your other sisters life?? Aw yeah you really always “did right by Britney” 🙄🙄 — callum (@deepinmyknee) January 12, 2022

Jamie Lynn really said Britney has to "walk through the door" herself to get out of the conship when B had her abusive conservator plus the whole entire corrupt court system against her……. it's like she is mocking Britney and the very real issue of conservatorship abuse…. — Mathew Rosengart's investigation assistant (@partylikebrit) January 12, 2022

Jamie Lynn right before her GMA interview. pic.twitter.com/MaP7NaZTRQ — MonaLisaney81 (@monalisaney81) January 11, 2022

I’m sorry but Jamie Lynn on GMA acting as if she doesn’t know why her sister ain’t fuckin with her is extremely gaslighty to me. Dry up them tears mama. ? — TATIANNA (@TATIANNANOW) January 12, 2022

Britney Spears making drafts of her next Instagram posts dragging Jamie Lynn before and after that interview https://t.co/GrcYbcDEpw pic.twitter.com/QeTYEmSVDQ — was careyspearss ?? (@MDNASPEARSS) January 11, 2022

Britney hasn’t commented directly on any of the claims in the interview, but she did post this cryptic message as ABC started hyping the interview yesterday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Last October, when Jamie Lynn announced her book, Britney had this to say:

“I’m thinking of releasing a book next year,” she wrote on Instagram. “But I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!! Option #1 … ‘Sh*t, I really don’t know’ Option #2 … ‘I really care what people think’ !!!!’ What do you guys think ????”