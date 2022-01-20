the best is yet to come

The Jan. 6 committee has Kimberly Guilfoyle’s phone records and everyone is thinking the same thing

By

The House select committee investigating January 6 has just obtained Kimberly Guilfoyle‘s phone records and everyone is shuddering at the thought of what they might include.

CNN reports that the records show all of Guilfoyle’s incoming and outgoing calls, including dates, times, and durations, made on and around January 6, 2021. They also include a log of her texts, although they do not show the substance or content of the messages.

Guilfoyle played a major role in planning and promoting Donald Trump‘s “Stop the Steal” efforts, including fundraising a reported $3 million for the pre-insurrection rally on the Ellipse. During the rally, Don Jr. shared a now infamous video of her dancing, phone in hand, backstage to Laura Branigan’s song “Gloria.”

The committee has also obtained Eric Trump‘s phone records.

Per CNN:

It appears to be the first time the select committee has issued a subpoena that targeted a member of the Trump family, in what marks a significant escalation of the investigation into Trump’s role in the January 6 insurrection. The decision to subpoena communication records involving the Trump family underscores the aggressive tack the committee is taking as it races to complete its investigation while battling Trump in court over access to documents from his administration.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court dealt the ex-president a major blow when it OK’d the release of records from the Trump White House to the January 6 committee.

Trump had been trying to block 700 documents, including schedules, speech and call logs, and handwritten notes from former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, from being transferred from the National Archives to the committee.

Now, here’s what Twitter is saying about Guilfoyle’s phone records…

 

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.