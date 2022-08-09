Jane Fonda credits this gay icon for helping to revive her career after 15 year unemployment streak

The biggest stroke of luck was getting the role in “Monster-in-Law” at a point in my career when I had been out of the acting business for 15 years or more.

It was with Jennifer Lopez, and it was a great comeback for me. I was almost 65 years old when I got this script out of the blue.

It was the only smart career thing I ever did. I thought, ‘People are going to come to the movie to see J.Lo, but they’ll rediscover Fonda’, and that’s what happened.Jane Fonda speaking to the Daily Mail about how gay icon Jennifer Lopez “saved” her career.