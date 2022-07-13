Jane Lynch reveals why she won’t be appearing on stage with Lea Michele in ‘Funny Girl’

“We have been in touch about it. You know, it was just a really strong idea to have Feldshuh and Lea premiere together. That’s the only reason [we won’t appear together].
I adore her. She’s just going to take this show and make it her own. I’m so glad she’s getting the opportunity in real life to do the show and not just on Glee.”Jane Lynch speaking to Deadline about Lea Michele replacing Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl.
One Comment
Diplomat
Feldshue? Who? Queerty you are a news outlet, you expect people to know everyone you know?