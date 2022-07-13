Jane Lynch reveals why she won’t be appearing on stage with Lea Michele in ‘Funny Girl’

“We have been in touch about it. You know, it was just a really strong idea to have Feldshuh and Lea premiere together. That’s the only reason [we won’t appear together].
I adore her. She’s just going to take this show and make it her own. I’m so glad she’s getting the opportunity in real life to do the show and not just on Glee.”Jane Lynch speaking to Deadline about Lea Michele replacing Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl.
Diplomat
Feldshue? Who? Queerty you are a news outlet, you expect people to know everyone you know?
dbmcvey
Tovah Feldshuh is a respected actor who has been nominated several times for Tonys and Emmys.
barryaksarben
Diplomat who? You OBVIOUSLY don’t know shit about broadway if you don’t know who Tovah is. Makes me think you are just a troll
Yooper
barryakasarben- Well, I don’t know who Feldshuh is. I guess I don’t know shit about broadway. Even if quoting, the excerpt should have a notation on who these people are. Not everyone is in the know like you.
Yooper
My bad, there is a notation, serves me right for skimming the piece instead of reading.
smittoons
They could have put [Tovah] into the quote, true.
dbmcvey
Jane’s being kind. I notice no one stepped forward to defend Lea Michelle when all the stories came out.
IanHunter
That is nice of Jane. She probably censored herself on what she really wanted to say.
bachy
This is how it’s done, bishes.
Mario
Jane Lynch appears to be a thoroughly nice woman and I’m not surprised that the said the things she said.
Yooper
No fuss no muss, good for Jane Lynch not getting sucked into the drama circle.
Cam
Michelle bullied, attacked, and wrecked the careers of people for years. She probably hasn’t changed, it will be interesting to see what type of monster stories leak from this production.
Neoprene
Mother Superior has spoken.
Invader7
Lea is a monsterour, deeply insecure hag !!! Ok looks on the outside – UGLY soul inside..
Man About Town
There’s an oblique connection between Tovah and Funny Girl: The show originally starred Streisand, who made a film version of Yentl, which was based on the Isaac Singer novel but also on the stage version, which starred Tovah!
LumpyPillows
I’m willing to see how Lea does. Hopefully the diva behavior is a thing of the past.
Invader7
I bet $10,000 Miss Lea is still a diva bitch. Its’ gotten her this far. One day though she’ll go too far and get a smackdown !!