It caused stress in my own family. We had a big situation with my father who wouldn’t watch the show. Thankfully, he came around to it in the end.



It was heartbreaking that he wouldn’t watch it. He would hold a bible study group at the time it aired to ensure his friends wouldn’t see it either.



It took my godfather writing a letter to him saying how proud he was of me for the wedding scene that cracked it for my father.



He thought, ‘Wait, I’m not going to be judged for this and it can help people.’ It was great for that wound to be healed before my dad passed.

Jane Sibbett speaking to the U.S. Sun about how playing a lesbian on the hit sit-com “Friends” impacted her relationship with her dad.