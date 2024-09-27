TGIF! We’ve made it to the weekend again! A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…
WHO’S IN CONTROL?: Janet Jackson blew up her career with a MAGA-backed conspiracy theory. [Read more]
BLESS ME FATHER: This “hot priest” on Jeopardy! brought the gays to their knees. [Read more]
MAN OF THE CLOTH: And speaking of hot priests, Andrew Scott officially entered his leather daddy era on the new cover of men’s fashion magazine 99 Diaries.
NATIVE SON: 13 Black queer Indie musicians taking over the world. [Read more]
LADY HAHA: Lady Gaga has unmasked the true identity of “LG 6.5” and—surprise!—it’s Harlequin, a “companion album” to her super
hero villain flick Joker: Folie à Deux. [Read more]
CLEARING THE AIR: Chappell Roan clarified her poorly-articulated remarks about the 2024 election and said “I’m voting for f*cking Kamala.”
LA VIDA LOCA: Ricky Martin’s social media post proved he had the best summer ever filled with thirsty feet content. 🦶 [Read more]
“SAME MOI”: Fresh off his own landmark summer, volleyball star Merrick McHenry kicked off his pro career in France. [Read more]
TRAILER PARK: This long-lost homoerotic masterpiece offers a glimpse into the life of a French adult film superstar. 🔥
SPEAKING OUT: Rosie O’Donnell shared her thoughts on Ryan Murphy’s “wildly inaccurate” Menéndez brothers series. [Read more]
BALANCED BUDDIES: 18 famous LGBTQ+ Libras born into balance. ♎ [Read more]
JESUS WAS A CARPENTER: Yes, Sabrina Carpenter inspired a federal probe into a priest and Mayor Eric Adams’ inner circle. [Read more]
Before you go, check out Queerty Entertainment Editor Cameron Scheetz’s interview with Zachary Quinto, who reflected on his journey as an out actor in Hollywood and his new show Brilliant Minds.
