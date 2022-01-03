subpoenaed barbie

It’s only January 3 and Ivanka Trump is already having the worst year ever

By

Ivanka Trump is having the most Monday of Mondays.

Hours ago, New York Attorney General Letitia James slapped both she and her older brother, Don Jr., with subpoenas demanding their testimony in connection to a civil investigation into the Trump Organization.

According to court records, the subpoenas stem from an ongoing probe “into the valuation of properties owned or controlled” by the Trump klan.

ABC News reports that the toxic brother-sister duo have already indicated that they won’t comply and plan to “file motions to quash the subpoenas as soon as Monday.” But the odds don’t appear to be in their favor.

Last year, James’ office issued a subpoena to their younger brother, Eric. He tried fighting it, but a judge eventually forced him to testify.

Neither the Trumps nor James’ office have issued any comment on the matter, but Twitter sure has a lot to say about it…

