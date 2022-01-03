It’s only January 3 and Ivanka Trump is already having the worst year ever

Ivanka Trump is having the most Monday of Mondays.

Hours ago, New York Attorney General Letitia James slapped both she and her older brother, Don Jr., with subpoenas demanding their testimony in connection to a civil investigation into the Trump Organization.

According to court records, the subpoenas stem from an ongoing probe “into the valuation of properties owned or controlled” by the Trump klan.

ABC News reports that the toxic brother-sister duo have already indicated that they won’t comply and plan to “file motions to quash the subpoenas as soon as Monday.” But the odds don’t appear to be in their favor.

Last year, James’ office issued a subpoena to their younger brother, Eric. He tried fighting it, but a judge eventually forced him to testify.

Neither the Trumps nor James’ office have issued any comment on the matter, but Twitter sure has a lot to say about it…

Breaking: New York AG has subpoenaed Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. Happy Monday! — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) January 3, 2022

NY AG Letitia James subpoenas Ivanka & Donald Trump Jr in fraud probe. What a delightful way to start the year. — anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) January 3, 2022

Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka said they won't comply with subpoenas issued by NY AG. Sounds like time to issue some arrest warrants. — Amy Lynn?? (@AmyAThatcher) January 3, 2022

Trump said it’s like a miracle, it will disappear. Apparently that doesn’t apply to the subpoenas for him, Ivanka and Don Jr.! — Never Forget Jan. 6th ?? (@BrittanyinTexas) January 3, 2022

This NY AG subpoena for Ivanka Trump is so unfair. Ivanka is a respected scientist and international diplomat who is needed during a global pandemic. pic.twitter.com/COauqK0eI8 — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) January 3, 2022

Lucky for me..I did have Ivanka Trump threading her eyebrows with prison-issued panties on my 22’ bingo card. — ???? (@antifaoperative) January 3, 2022

BREAKING: Ivanka trump and Donald trump Jr have just been subpoenaed by the NY Attorney General. 2022 has THAT energy. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 3, 2022

#BreakingNews Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump say they won’t comply with the subpoena by @NewYorkStateAG I bet they comply super fast when she freezes their assets. — Johnathan Ford?? (@FordJohnathan5) January 3, 2022

You know what could make this Monday a real special Monday?

A subpoena from the 1/6 commission to Ivanka Trump for her phone records. — RobIsEverywhere ???? (@RobIsEverywhere) December 27, 2021

This is getting FUN!!!!! The NY AG subpoenas Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. in the Civil Investigation! Now do Criminal!!!#GuiltyAF — Agolf Twitler Slayer (@bblock29) January 3, 2022

Ivanka Trump was just subpoenaed by the New York Attorney General. Happy Monday and thanks 2022! ? — Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) January 3, 2022

Guess what happens when you refuse to comply with a subpoena? @DonaldJTrumpJr @IvankaTrump pic.twitter.com/sF4Bq9cXsy — Evan (@daviddunn177) January 3, 2022

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.