January 6 committee ensures future generations will always remember Ivanka Trump as a total liar

The January 6 committee held its final public hearing yesterday, during which the panel referred Donald Trump to the Justice Department on four criminal charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement, and conspiracy to defraud the US by assisting, aiding, or comforting those involved in an insurrection.

The panel also released an executive summary of its year-and-a-half-long investigation, which included speaking to roughly 1200 witnesses, including several members of the one-term, twice-impeached ex-president’s family and innermost circle.

Among them was Trump’s own daughter, former White House adviser Ivanka Trump, who the committee says wasn’t particularly helpful in her testimony given back in April, despite appearing voluntarily (albeit under threat of subpoena).

“Ivanka Trump was not as forthcoming as [Trump White House Counsel Pat] Cipollone and others about President Trump’s conduct,” the executive summary states, accusing the former first daughter of exhibiting “a lack of full recollection of certain issues.”

The summary goes on to say that she had a lot of convenient memory gaps and often “Ivanka Trump’s Chief of Staff Julie Radford had a more specific recollection of Ivanka Trump’s actions and statements.”

We can’t say we’re terribly surprised by this. Ivana was never going to throw her dad completely under the bus. She has an inheritance to protect, after all.

It appears the failed discount fashion designer managed to do just enough to protect herself from prosecution while simultaneously making sure she doesn’t get cut out of her father’s will. Well played, Ivanka. We hope it was worth it.

During her testimony, Ivanka told the committee that she “accepted” former Attorney General Bill Barr’s view that Joe Biden‘s election victory in 2020 was legitimate. When clips of her saying this were broadcast during the panel’s televised hearings over the summer, her dad lost his sh*t on Truth Social.

“Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results. She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!),” he raged.

Since then, Ivanka has distanced herself from her father. She skipped his big 2024 campaign launch last month, issuing a statement that said she had no plans of being involved and was instead prioritizing her family.

But she wasn’t the only White House official the panel called out yesterday. It also said parts of former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s testimony “seemed evasive, as if she was testifying from pre-prepared talking points.”

“In multiple instances, McEnany’s testimony did not seem nearly as forthright as that of her press office staff, who testified about what McEnany said,” the executive summary notes, adding that former Trump advisor Hope Hicks, too, was not fully honest in her testimony about conversations she had with Trump.

