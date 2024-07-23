Related*
PHOTOS: Just a gallery of images of Kamala Harris being iconic because, well, why not?
ICYMI: President Joe Biden announced he’s ending his 2024 campaign and formally endorsed Vice President (and coconut-tree queen) Kamala Harris for the Democratic ticket yesterday.
in quotes
Jared Polis’ hilarious response when asked if he’d consider being Kamala Harris’ running mate
