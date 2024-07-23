Obviously, if somebody asked, I’d take a serious look at it, but my phone hasn’t rung yet.

Look, if they do the polling and it turns out that they need a 49-year-old, balding, gay Jew from Boulder, Colorado, they’ve got my number…

I hope she puts her time into it and picks the person who will best help her win and be a governing partner for her. I think there’s a lot of great people out there…

I am thrilled to support Vice President Harris. Kamala has a vision of hope and future we all can believe in.

Gov. Jared Polis speaking to CNN about being considered in the veepstakes.

