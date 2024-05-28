When Travis and Jason Kelce first offered their takes on Harrison Butker’s antigay and misogynistic commencement speech, they made it clear they disagree with his archaic sentiments.

Travis, who plays with Butker on the Kansas City Chiefs, said her “cherishes” the kicker as a teammate, but “doesn’t agree with the majority” of his views. Jason, meanwhile, said he doesn’t “align” himself with Butker’s beliefs.

Over the weekend, the Kelce brothers experienced some blowback for their measured and diplomatic reactions, with atavistic NFL fans rushing to Butker’s defense. One person on social media explicitly called out Jason’s wife, Kylie, prompting the seven-time Pro Bowler to respond.

The critic called Jason a “hypocrite,” while ripping Kylie for her homemaking skills. Classy guy, right?

“Your wife is a homemaker,” the person wrote. “But you can’t support butker. And your wife is a homemaker whose home is a mess. Sorry but it is dirty and messy on television. Seems you’re a bit hypocritical.”

On Monday, Jason replied to the hateful comment.

“I don’t think of Kylie as a homemaker, I think of her as my wife. I think of her as a mother,” he posted on social media. “She has an occupation, as do I, and we keep our house the best we can.”

“Our marriage is a partnership, we are equals who are figuring it out on the daily. The only expectation is that we love each other, support one another, and are committed to our family, that comes first.”

Jason continued, “We both raise our kids, we both work, We both keep our home. It is both our faults it is messy, but such is life with 3 young children, busy schedules, and neither of us being neat freaks.”

Though Butker’s defenders spewed vitriol towards Jason, he responded with class. It’s exactly how we would expect the Super Bowl champ to handle the situation.

Together, the Kelce brothers host the New Heights podcast, which garnered more than 1.92 million views per episode last season. Travis Kelce has become one of the most famous in the NFL, thanks to his resume as a three-time Super Bowl champion… and romance with Taylor Swift.

It goes without saying that T-Swift, the most famous pop star in the world, doesn’t exactly embrace the role of homemaker either.

Travis Kelce has long stood up for progressive values, prompting some right-wing NFL fans to foam at their mouths. The animus directed towards him climaxed during the playoffs, leading homophobes to conjure up wild conspiracies about him and Taylor serving as CIA assets for the sake of brainwashing the masses to vote for Joe Biden.

While Travis expressed his personal support for Butker, it’s apparent they prescribe to very different lifestyles.

Two weeks ago, Butker preached his fundamentalist views to the graduating class at Benedictine College, a conservative Catholic school in Kansas.

Within minutes, he ripped the LGBTQ+ community, railing against “dangerous gender ideologies.” He also slammed Pride Month. He said Catholic people should take “pride” in biblical teachings, not homosexuality.

“Not the deadly sins sort of Pride that has an entire month dedicated to it, but the true God-centered pride that is cooperating with the holy ghost to glorify him,” he lectured.

Butker’s harshest words were reserved for the women in attendance, basically telling them to return to the kitchen.

“I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolic lies told to you. Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world,” he said.

The fallout to Butker’s remarks were swift (pun intended), with the kicker quickly being exposed as a fraud in every sense of the word. It was revealed that his own mother isn’t a homemaker; but rather, a renowned physicist who works at Emory University in Atlanta.

Even the nuns at Benedictine College–yes, the nuns—denounced his controversial remarks.

“Our community has taught young women and men not just how to be ‘homemakers’ in a limited sense, but rather how to make a Gospel-centered, compassionate home within themselves where they can welcome others as Christ, empowering them to be the best versions of themselves. We reject a narrow definition of what it means to be Catholic,” they said in a statement.

On Friday, Butker made his first public comments since his speech, addressing students at the Regina Caeli Academy in Nashville. The RCA is a growing network of hybrid Catholic homeschooling located in cities across the U.S. Butker joined the institution’s board of directors last year.

At the gala, titled “Courage under fire,” Butker doubled down on his homophobic, anti-women viewpoint.

“If it wasn’t clear that the timeless Catholic values are hated by many, it is now,” he said. “As to be expected, the more I’ve talked about what I value most, which is my Catholic faith, the more polarizing I’ve become. It’s a decision I’ve consciously made and one I do not regret at all.”

Butker, of course, is free to espouse any opinions that he wishes… just as Jason is free to express his disagreements. But in this back-and-forth, it’s clear who’s side we’re on.

We’ll take Jason (and his dad bod) all day long.

