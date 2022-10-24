Jason Momoa strips down on fishing trip and catches a big one

Aquaman and Dune actor Jason Momoa enjoyed some fishing over the weekend. He posted some Instagram stories showing him out with friends on a boat. Momoa was fishing for skipjack tuna, known in Hawaii as Aku. He landed one, prompting him to caption a couple of his stories ‘Akuman’.
Besides his fishing prowess, Momoa also stood out for his choice of outfit. He’s wearing what appears to be a beige thong. It’s likely a malo, a traditional loincloth worn by Hawaii fishermen. Someone shared an image to Twitter, with Momoa showing plenty of butt.
The 43-year-old star was born in Honolulu. His father is of Native Hawaiian ancestry, while he has stated in interviews his mother has Pawnee ancestry.
Momoa tied his hair up in a bun, while the sides of his head are shaved. He recently shorn his hair in another Instagram video to raise awareness of the damage single-use plastic is doing to the planet. You can watch below.
The actor launched his own aluminum water bottle company, Manalanu, in 2019.
21 Comments
Mostlikelytobedownvoted
Translation: Momoa wears traditional Hawaiian malo while fishing. There. was that so hard? probably wold get you more clicks too.
abfab
Sorry Miss Momoa for showing us your wares……..again and again. We’re now in mourning this week for a friend and you really don’t make the cut anymore. Honestly.
Bye Leslie. : (
Yooper
And here’s to the girls who just watch. Aren’t they the best?
abfab
Perhaps a piece of Mahler’s
I’ll drink to that
And one for Mahler
xoxox
Nancy Joyzee
you are the most tiresome kween, Abfab, boy are you misnamed.
bachy
No mention of his cute fishing buddy??
RIGay
Jason can do no wrong.
Peter
I can be in mourning for Leslie and simultaneously appreciate Jason’s photo and call to action about polluting plastics. No conflict, not a strain.
MANSUMM
Now move those damn fish out if the way!
SDR94103
there are a lot of hot gay men in the world, please post their pics, not straight bait.
MISTERJETT
fish is always getting in the way.
bachy
LOL
abfab
Mens On Film….”now go back into the sea little fishes”…LOL
MrMichaelJ
I never get why women comment on a guy’s backside. Its like are you planning on doing much to it?
bachy
What do you mean? Lots of women are into ass-play.
gothvixen
That’s such a ridiculous statement. Women like looking at attractive male bodies just as much as gay men do. Plus there’s pegging.
Major
Thank you, Jason, for using your platform!
You look hot with the long hair and hot without it.
(Don’t pay attention to the bitter queens on here. They don’t like anything.)
Aloha
abfab
Another false statement. The Jason story came at a time of a very sensitive and tragic loss of a beautiful man, Leslie. 100x more beautiful than Jason will ever be.
Diplomat
Abjab is only too happy to offer himself as the perfect example for your statement. You’re so right.
JRamonMc
Jason is a nudist at heart and his tradition wear is just that. Enough to cover up so he can stay legal in public places. More power to him in his freedom to be him!
Matthewnow
I simply don’t understand the appeal of him. He looks like he smells. I still wish him well, even if he smells.