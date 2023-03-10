Jason Momoa struts around in a loin cloth to promote new line of eco-friendly T-shirts

Jason Momoa (Photo: Instagram)

Aquaman star Jason Momoa knows exactly how to grab people’s attention: show off some skin!

The Dune actor posted a video to Instagram yesterday to promote a new range of T-shirts by the Canadian, eco-friendly brand So iLL.

Momoa, 43, has previously collaborated with the brand on climbing shoes and briefs. He’s now helped produce a range of “Nakoa tees and kanaka sandals”.

He highlighted one of the T-shirts in the video, talking about the pattern and color. The shirts and sandals come in matching shades.

Then he turned from the camera and strode off, showing his malo, a traditional loincloth worn by Hawaii fishermen, and his muscular bubble butt, in the process. We can’t show it, but you can see watch the full, bum-baring clip here.

The video has had over 600k likes and prompted thousands of comments.

“1.6m views and 1.5m of them were me 😂” said one fan.

“They say that wearing purple represents an artistic and unique individual, who is often very intuitive… BUTT there’s more to the Story,” quipped another.

“Sorry I just blacked out for a moment for some reason. Can you’d start again,” was another well-liked comment.

So iLL also shared the video on its social media, where it prompted a similar reaction. One mom wasn’t even bothered about her young son seeing it.

“My 4-year-old son loves the movie Aquaman. He looked over my shoulder when I opened this reel and said, mom look, it’s Aquaman. We proceeded to watch the video and saw Jason’s 🍑. So for 5 minutes he’s pulling down his pants telling me to check out his booty and asking to see Aquaman’s booty too. Hhahahaha Don’t worry, this isn’t anyone’s fault, my son’s very into mooning everyone lol”

This is not the first time Momoa has shown off butt. There was the time he went fishing for tuna last October. He also wore a malo when appearing on the Jimmy Kimmel show last November.