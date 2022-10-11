JD Vance might want to stay off Twitter today after his disastrous debate performance last night

Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan mopped the floor with Republican clown J.D. Vance during last night’s debate in Ohio’s way-closer-than-expected U.S. Senate race.
Related: J.D. Vance wants to outlaw adult entertainment instead of assault weapons and the jokes write themselves
Throughout the evening, Ryan ripped into Vance for his close ties to Donald Trump, calling him out for using his Twitter page to fundraise for MAGA insurrectionists and labeling him a Trump “a** kisser”, saying “Ohio needs an a** kicker, not an a** kisser!”, much to the delight of social media.
Ryan: JD Vance raised money for the legal defense fund for the insurrectionists… pic.twitter.com/G6wNyScF9L
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2022
Vance was mostly on the defensive and, at one point, went so far as to blame Ryan for a 10-year-old being raped by an undocumented immigrant, saying, “If you had done your job, she would have never been raped in the first place. Do your job on border security!” He also called Ryan of being an “extremist” for supporting LGBTQ rights.
"This is a guy who voted for the 'Equality Act' that would literally remove federal funding for free and reduced lunch programming for schools that don't let biological males participate in biological females sports. This extremist here Tim is you." – @JDVance1 #OHSenDebate pic.twitter.com/681w3ERno6
— JD Vance for U.S. Senate Press (@JDVancePress) October 10, 2022
Pretty much everyone agrees the hour-long debate was a sh*tshow. And it was. It really was. Mainly for Vance, who has been underperforming both in the polls, in popularity, and with his fundraising numbers.
Related: J.D. Vance appears to have “quiet quit” his campaign after racking up almost $1 million in debt
The latest polling average from FiveThirtyEight shows Ryan and Vance neck and neck, with Ryan leading by just 0.3 points. The winner could ultimately determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate, which is currently split 50-50.
Now, some tweets…
JD Vance is making a proctologist appointment this morning to have Tim Ryan’s loafer removed.
— ???? (@antifaoperative) October 11, 2022
Has JD Vance gotten up off the floor yet?
— ????? ????? (@ThatsNokay) October 11, 2022
holy fucking shit, I am so here for Tim Ryan using JD Vance as a chew toypic.twitter.com/Lbl2cWiSMn
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 11, 2022
Rep. Tim Ryan on JD Vance: "I don't kiss anyone's ass like him."
"Ohio needs an ass kicker, not an ass kisser."
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 11, 2022
JD Vance just got destroyed by @timryan over raising money for the Jan 6th insurrectionists and the violence they did to the Capitol police.
— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 10, 2022
After watching JD Vance get spanked in that debate I would hope someone out there is writing a poignant hillbilly eulogy
— Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) October 11, 2022
Recap of what Tim Ryan did to JD Vance. pic.twitter.com/Y6FTRBloaJ
— Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) October 11, 2022
Remember that time self proclaimed “alpha male” JD Vance got called an ass kisser live on TV?
Me too ?
— DutchessPrim? (@dutchessprim) October 11, 2022
Tim Ryan did not “humiliate” or “emasculate” or “embarrass” JD Vance tonight.
Vance did that to himself — Ryan just pointed it out. ?
— Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) October 11, 2022
Damn! Tim Ryan just went Jesus on JD Vance on the debate stage tonight!????? pic.twitter.com/wBzDrV3VAQ
— #AZBluewave?????? #HereForGoodtrouble (@JOkeyo6) October 11, 2022
Tim Ryan showed democrats how to master the art of destroying the GOP! JD Vance got owned last night!
— ??????????????????????? (@Steelersgirl217) October 11, 2022
I heard Tim Ryan called JD Vance a little bitch. What an election season it’s been
— dolly (@loather) October 11, 2022
Related: J.D. Vance posts racist video but all anyone’s talking about are his erect nipples and bad eyeliner
5 Comments
Diplomat
Tim Ryan totally kicked Vance’s ass right off the stage. It was a beautiful thing.
RoyM
Ohio loves Trump so we Dems shouldn’t be too hopeful based on this debate.
johncp56
The problem is they are maga base, they believe nothing true all I can do is vote, but i,m still so worried what damage that guy and his pary did 2016 was a long lived nightmare, he stacked the supreme court, as he said he would do in that horrible debate with Hillary look at Italy a fascist leader was voted in, WTF is wrong, hate is being voted in globally this make me glad that i,m older if it is going to go this way i,m not hanging around,
Cam
This is why other Republicans like Greg Abbot and Herschel Walker are afraid to debate their opponents.
surfnspy
I didn’t watch it, but what went down and how it’s being perceived is only relevant to the very narrow sliver of Ohio folks who are undecided. From what I’ve read, the needle didn’t move one way or another for those few folks who remain undecided.