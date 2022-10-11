JD Vance might want to stay off Twitter today after his disastrous debate performance last night

Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan mopped the floor with Republican clown J.D. Vance during last night’s debate in Ohio’s way-closer-than-expected U.S. Senate race.

Throughout the evening, Ryan ripped into Vance for his close ties to Donald Trump, calling him out for using his Twitter page to fundraise for MAGA insurrectionists and labeling him a Trump “a** kisser”, saying “Ohio needs an a** kicker, not an a** kisser!”, much to the delight of social media.

Ryan: JD Vance raised money for the legal defense fund for the insurrectionists… pic.twitter.com/G6wNyScF9L — Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2022

Vance was mostly on the defensive and, at one point, went so far as to blame Ryan for a 10-year-old being raped by an undocumented immigrant, saying, “If you had done your job, she would have never been raped in the first place. Do your job on border security!” He also called Ryan of being an “extremist” for supporting LGBTQ rights.

"This is a guy who voted for the 'Equality Act' that would literally remove federal funding for free and reduced lunch programming for schools that don't let biological males participate in biological females sports. This extremist here Tim is you." – @JDVance1 #OHSenDebate pic.twitter.com/681w3ERno6 — JD Vance for U.S. Senate Press (@JDVancePress) October 10, 2022

Pretty much everyone agrees the hour-long debate was a sh*tshow. And it was. It really was. Mainly for Vance, who has been underperforming both in the polls, in popularity, and with his fundraising numbers.

The latest polling average from FiveThirtyEight shows Ryan and Vance neck and neck, with Ryan leading by just 0.3 points. The winner could ultimately determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate, which is currently split 50-50.

Now, some tweets…

JD Vance is making a proctologist appointment this morning to have Tim Ryan’s loafer removed. — ???? (@antifaoperative) October 11, 2022

Has JD Vance gotten up off the floor yet? — ????? ????? (@ThatsNokay) October 11, 2022

holy fucking shit, I am so here for Tim Ryan using JD Vance as a chew toypic.twitter.com/Lbl2cWiSMn — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 11, 2022

Rep. Tim Ryan on JD Vance: "I don't kiss anyone's ass like him." "Ohio needs an ass kicker, not an ass kisser." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 11, 2022

JD Vance just got destroyed by @timryan over raising money for the Jan 6th insurrectionists and the violence they did to the Capitol police. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 10, 2022

After watching JD Vance get spanked in that debate I would hope someone out there is writing a poignant hillbilly eulogy — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) October 11, 2022

Recap of what Tim Ryan did to JD Vance. pic.twitter.com/Y6FTRBloaJ — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) October 11, 2022

Remember that time self proclaimed “alpha male” JD Vance got called an ass kisser live on TV? Me too ? — DutchessPrim? (@dutchessprim) October 11, 2022

Tim Ryan did not “humiliate” or “emasculate” or “embarrass” JD Vance tonight. Vance did that to himself — Ryan just pointed it out. ? — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) October 11, 2022

Damn! Tim Ryan just went Jesus on JD Vance on the debate stage tonight!????? pic.twitter.com/wBzDrV3VAQ — #AZBluewave?????? #HereForGoodtrouble (@JOkeyo6) October 11, 2022

Tim Ryan showed democrats how to master the art of destroying the GOP! JD Vance got owned last night! — ??????????????????????? (@Steelersgirl217) October 11, 2022

I heard Tim Ryan called JD Vance a little bitch. What an election season it’s been — dolly (@loather) October 11, 2022

