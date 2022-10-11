disaster cake

JD Vance might want to stay off Twitter today after his disastrous debate performance last night

By

Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan mopped the floor with Republican clown J.D. Vance during last night’s debate in Ohio’s way-closer-than-expected U.S. Senate race.

Throughout the evening, Ryan ripped into Vance for his close ties to Donald Trump, calling him out for using his Twitter page to fundraise for MAGA insurrectionists and labeling him a Trump “a** kisser”, saying “Ohio needs an a** kicker, not an a** kisser!”, much to the delight of social media.

Vance was mostly on the defensive and, at one point, went so far as to blame Ryan for a 10-year-old being raped by an undocumented immigrant, saying, “If you had done your job, she would have never been raped in the first place. Do your job on border security!” He also called Ryan of being an “extremist” for supporting LGBTQ rights.

Pretty much everyone agrees the hour-long debate was a sh*tshow. And it was. It really was. Mainly for Vance, who has been underperforming both in the polls, in popularity, and with his fundraising numbers.

The latest polling average from FiveThirtyEight shows Ryan and Vance neck and neck, with Ryan leading by just 0.3 points. The winner could ultimately determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate, which is currently split 50-50.

Now, some tweets…

