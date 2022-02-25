garbage man

JD Vance suddenly gives AF about Ukraine after saying he doesn’t care if Putin attacks trans people

By

One week after saying he doesn’t give AF about what happens in Ukraine, Republican Senate candidate JD Vance of Ohio suddenly cares very deeply for the Eastern European country that is currently being invaded by Russian forces.

Last week, the “Hillbilly Elegy” author went on Steve Bannon’s podcast to say, “I gotta be honest with you, I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another.”

He added that he didn’t enlist in the Marines “to go and fight Vladmir Putin because he didn’t believe in transgender rights,” implying that’s the reason why the United States didn’t want Russia to invade Ukraine.

Vance followed that up with a statement saying, “spare me the performative affection for the Ukraine” and calling it “a corrupt nation run by oligarchs, that is as close to a functional democracy in 2022 as Afghanistan was when Joe Biden handed it over to the Taliban in 2021.”

Now, one week and one Russian invasion later, Vance is changing his tune. Yesterday, he issued a statement calling the invasion “unquestionably a tragedy”, blasting Joe Biden and “media elites”, and praising Donald Trump for his excellent diplomacy.

“Trump deserves an incredible amount of credit for the strength and diplomatic engagement that kept Putin in check—and Biden an equal amount of blame for his lack of leadership,” he said.

In his statement, Vance failed to mention how Trump has been gushing over Putin since the invasion, or how Russian officials have begun running the ex-president’s flattering comments on state television, or how Russia has reportedly created a “kill list” which is believed to include LGBTQ Ukrainians, as well as journalists, activists, ethnic and religious minorities, and the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Russian authorities have denied the existence of such a list, characterizing it as anti-Russian propaganda. But the U.S. told the United Nations this week that a hit list of “identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps” does, indeed, exist. And Valeriy Chaly, Ukraine’s former ambassador to the U.S., tells Newsweek, “No doubt they not only have this list. … ‘Kill lists’ are a special instrument in their dirty game.”

