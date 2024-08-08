Another day, another really awkward publicity stunt from Donald Trump‘s running mate JD Vance.

This morning, the VP wannabe touched down at a Wisconsin airport, only to see Air Force 2 was also parked on the tarmac.

What a coincidence!

For whatever reason, 39-year-old Vance thought it would be a brilliant idea to storm across the tarmac and confront Harris in front of reporters. You know, sort of like how Karen dramatically asks to speak to the manager in front of the whole store.

Unfortunately for him, Harris wasn’t on the plane. (She and her running mate Tim Walz had just finished greeting a group of Girl Scouts and were on their way to a hold joint appearance before Wisconsin voters.) But even if she had been there, it’s highly unlikely the Secret Service would just allow JD and a gaggle of reporters to barge on board without clearance or permission.

The venture capitalist/childless cat lady-loathing junior senator from Ohio later told reporters, “I just wanted to check out my future plane.”

Girl, please.

He also said he “wanted to go say hello to the vice president and ask her why does she refuse to answer questions,” which is ironic considering that the Trump/Vance campaign is doing everything it can to avoid having to face her on the debate stage.

Afterwards, the Trump campaign’s spokesman, 42-year-old Steven Cheung, tweeted, “Make sure AF2 is deep cleaned because Lord only knows what @KamalaHarris and her team have done on there. The smell alone on that plane must be crazy.”

Make sure AF2 is deep cleaned because Lord only knows what @KamalaHarris and her team have done on there. The smell alone on that plane must be crazy. https://t.co/0Kr0K3QXYR — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) August 7, 2024

Not long after the Vance’s weird little publicity stunt, the Harris campaign posted a video set to a popular TikTok audio clip to poke fun at his failed attempt at speaking to the manager causing a scene.

“Now I want to sit back and relax and enjoy my evening, when all of the sudden I hear this agitating, grating voice,” the voiceover says as the video pans from Harris and Walz greeting Girl Scouts in front of their plane to the Trump-Vance plane lurking in the distance.

Harris and Vance are making dueling campaign stops this week, as he stalks her across the country in a totally-not-creepy way.

Meanwhile, 78-year-old Trump has been holed up at Mar-a-Lago not doing any events and instead posting racist things on Truth Social, like questioning Harris’ ethnicity and calling her things like “Crazy Kamabla.”

Insiders have described the convicted felon as “unsettled” and on the verge of a “nervous breakdown” since Harris took over the Democratic ticket less than a month ago.

Some have even begun to wonder whether he fully comprehends that she’s going to be on the ballot in November after he openly questioned on Truth Social whether there was any possibility Biden might “crash” the DNC and “take back the nomination.”

Only in Trump’s warped mind do political leaders wreak havoc on their country to try and “take back” power by force.

Speaking to Politico this week, GOP strategist and former Trump administration appointee Matthew Bartlett said, “This is what you would call a public nervous breakdown.”

He continued, “This is a guy who cut through the Republican primary like a knife through butter. This is a guy who pummeled a semi-conscious president in a debate and literally out of a race. And now this is a guy who cannot come to grips with a competitive presidential race that would require discipline and effective messaging. And we’re seeing a candidate and a campaign absolutely melt down.”

Vance’s awkward airplane antics this morning certainly support that theory.