President Joe Biden‘s shock move to drop out of the 2024 election has completely upended both parties.
But while its created a total vibe shift in the Democratic party with everyone rallying in total support of Kamala Harris as the party’s presidential nominee in record time, the GOP is completely freaking out and questioning if Donald Trump made the right choice in picking Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his running mate.
“Presumably, Trump chose Vance as his VP candidate largely to fire up the MAGA base and boost the Republican ticket in Rust Belt states,” Politico opinion editor Jamie Dettmer noted. “But that was a choice made when Biden was still heading the Democratic ticket. Now that he’s not, Vance may well become a liability.”
Politics, but make it gay!
Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more!
Related*
Pete Buttigieg throws major shade at JD Vance
And are Vance’s days on the Trump ticket already numbered?
The sentiment was confirmed by The Atlantic’s Tim Alberta, who has been closely embedded with the Trump campaign.
“Most striking thing I heard from Trump allies yesterday was the second-guessing of JD Vance—a selection, they acknowledged, that was borne of cockiness, meant to run up margins with the base in a blowout rather than persuade swing voters in a nail-biter,” Alberta shared on Twitter.
So what is it about Vance that has the GOP shook?
Well, their qualms aren’t with Vance’s homophobic views or his desire to enact a national ban on abortions. No, they’re totally cool with those extremely unpopular stances that do nothing to win over suburban women and undecided voters. The bigger issue for MAGA is that the guy is a total dud.
Vance has absolutely no charisma and can’t even get the staunchest members of the party to laugh at his awful “jokes.”
We almost feel bad for him. Not really.
And while Vance may think he’s owning the libs by throwing cringe Diet Mountain Dew jabs and hurling “childless cat lady” insults at Vice President Harris, it’s only adding to his “creepy” and “weird” mystique.
He’s even getting comparisons to another lackluster and failed GOP VP candidate.
You betcha!
Despite all the chatter to the contrary, Trump’s campaign swears they have absolutely no plans to remove Vance from the ticket… for now.
“President Trump is thrilled with the choice he made with Senator Vance, and they are the perfect team to take back the White House. And any reporting to the contrary is nothing but ridiculous fake news from either non-existent sources or individuals who have no idea what’s going on,” communications director Steven Cheung told Newsweek.
Sure, Jan.
With developments in this election cycle coming at us at breakneck speed, nothing is off the table.
In the meantime, see what else people are saying about JD Vance’s VP allure…
Related*
PHOTOS: Just a gallery of images of Kamala Harris being iconic because, well, why not?
ICYMI: President Joe Biden announced he’s ending his 2024 campaign and formally endorsed Vice President (and coconut-tree queen) Kamala Harris for the Democratic ticket yesterday.
One Comment*
-
abfab
logcabinqueens find a new boy toy