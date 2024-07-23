Credit: Mike De Sisti-USA TODAY

President Joe Biden‘s shock move to drop out of the 2024 election has completely upended both parties.

But while its created a total vibe shift in the Democratic party with everyone rallying in total support of Kamala Harris as the party’s presidential nominee in record time, the GOP is completely freaking out and questioning if Donald Trump made the right choice in picking Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his running mate.

“Presumably, Trump chose Vance as his VP candidate largely to fire up the MAGA base and boost the Republican ticket in Rust Belt states,” Politico opinion editor Jamie Dettmer noted. “But that was a choice made when Biden was still heading the Democratic ticket. Now that he’s not, Vance may well become a liability.”

The sentiment was confirmed by The Atlantic’s Tim Alberta, who has been closely embedded with the Trump campaign.

“Most striking thing I heard from Trump allies yesterday was the second-guessing of JD Vance—a selection, they acknowledged, that was borne of cockiness, meant to run up margins with the base in a blowout rather than persuade swing voters in a nail-biter,” Alberta shared on Twitter.

Most striking thing I heard from Trump allies yesterday was the second-guessing of JD Vance—a selection, they acknowledged, that was borne of cockiness, meant to run up margins with the base in a blowout rather than persuade swing voters in a nail-biter.https://t.co/MskTPjvVSS — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) July 22, 2024

So what is it about Vance that has the GOP shook?

Well, their qualms aren’t with Vance’s homophobic views or his desire to enact a national ban on abortions. No, they’re totally cool with those extremely unpopular stances that do nothing to win over suburban women and undecided voters. The bigger issue for MAGA is that the guy is a total dud.

Vance has absolutely no charisma and can’t even get the staunchest members of the party to laugh at his awful “jokes.”

Vance: I had a Diet Mountain Dew yesterday and one today. I'm sure they will call that racist. pic.twitter.com/z3ra8Y5F2f — Acyn (@Acyn) July 22, 2024

We almost feel bad for him. Not really.

And while Vance may think he’s owning the libs by throwing cringe Diet Mountain Dew jabs and hurling “childless cat lady” insults at Vice President Harris, it’s only adding to his “creepy” and “weird” mystique.

JUST ANNOUNCED . JD Vance creepy AF. #JDVance — Darth VladSven the Cat VI (@TheVladsven) July 23, 2024

we all knew that JD Vance is a creepy weirdo but I’m still surprised he got this fucking creepy this fast https://t.co/T9ZdhPgUtW — Leah Greenberg (@Leahgreenb) July 22, 2024

Something about JD Vance's face is so creepy to me, I can't explain it — reader on hiatus (@laurynfvm) July 23, 2024

JD Vance is like Ron DeSantis without all the charm and charisma. — Legal Weed 4 SC? (@LegalWeed4SC) July 22, 2024

Does anybody know anyone who waves like this? Weird at best, frightening if we start overanalyzing ?? #jdvance #RNC pic.twitter.com/QRHbqmPe3q — thetoddnakamura (@thetoddnakamura) July 18, 2024

He’s even getting comparisons to another lackluster and failed GOP VP candidate.

You betcha!

Lots of chatter that JD Vance could be Sarah Palin 2.0 but without exciting the base. Far-right views, disqualifying lack of experience, weird off-putting vibes. Not ready for primetime. https://t.co/wrMzfRB0OT — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) July 23, 2024

Despite all the chatter to the contrary, Trump’s campaign swears they have absolutely no plans to remove Vance from the ticket… for now.

“President Trump is thrilled with the choice he made with Senator Vance, and they are the perfect team to take back the White House. And any reporting to the contrary is nothing but ridiculous fake news from either non-existent sources or individuals who have no idea what’s going on,” communications director Steven Cheung told Newsweek.

Sure, Jan.

With developments in this election cycle coming at us at breakneck speed, nothing is off the table.

At this point, an October Surprise would have to involve space aliens. — Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) July 21, 2024

In the meantime, see what else people are saying about JD Vance’s VP allure…

i have a strange feeling that jd vance is going to go through some things over the next 48 hours…#yourefired https://t.co/wgMphxsO0M — Etienne Rhyming (@HIMacdonagh) July 23, 2024

i do think it’s funny that jd vance thought all his problems could be solved with contour and a little eyeliner pic.twitter.com/MemaLvtrrP — vibe instructor??? (@Vanessa_ABee) July 19, 2024

Does anyone else find it strange that JD Vance changed his name 3 times? — Riché Zamor (@richezamor) July 23, 2024

Really honestly feels like Trump could drop Vance over that odd "Mountain Dew is racist?/I love you" weirdness at Monday's rally. Just utterly unhuman behavior. Like watching an alien trying to act like people so no one will suspect he's an alien.



Weird, weird guy. — Nicholas Bohá? (@nicholasbohac) July 23, 2024

JD Vance wears more eyeliner than Kamala Harris — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) July 22, 2024

Can’t to uncover how deeply weird and creepy JD Vance really is. https://t.co/u6fAMELXWb — LogJammin' (@KarlHunggus) July 22, 2024

.@JDVance1 is such a weirdo. Cosplayed as the victim in some Dickensian novel, tried to ride that wave wagging his finger at Trump’s Hitler turn (one thing he was actually right about), and then when that wasn’t enough attention turned in to Hitler’s pool boy with zero rizz. pic.twitter.com/T2XJuoVxSb — rynrrck (@rynrrck) July 23, 2024