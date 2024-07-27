While the Kit Harington’s shirtless photo and the French Olympic diving team took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things you may or may not have noticed. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…
PUSSY GRABS BACK: The childless cat lady community has got its claws out for JD Vance & the Trump campaign. [Read more]
LOUD & PROUD: Over 25,000 LGBTQ+ people attended a call for Kamala Harris as the enthusiasm mounts and the money keeps rolling on in. [Read more]
Politics, but make it gay!
Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more!
BOOMER BRATS: After Charli XCX sent her support for the vice president by tweeting “Kamala IS brat,” it send the election into a bizarre new era.
OOPS! The disgraced ex-president’s problems just got worse as he discovered he WON’T be getting $45 million a month from Elon Musk. [Read more]
MISERY: Thrice-divorced Kim Davis, who made headlines in 2015 for refusing to grant marriage licenses to gay couples, crawled out of a rock with a court case to try and get SCOTUS to overturn marriage equality. [Read more]
QUEEN KAMALA: This 2013 clip of then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris ordering clerks to issue marriage licenses to gay couples went viral and solidified how her queer allyship runs deep. [Read more]
LIKE A NINJA: Pete Buttigieg didi it again and completely destroyed “tough” Trump for pulling out of the presidential debate with Kamala Harris. [Read more]
MAGA MANIFESTO: The disgraced ex-president said he has “nothing to do” with the far-right’s master plan known as Project 2025. So here are all his connections to it. [Read more]
UNITED WE STAND: Former President Barack Obama gave his full endorsement of Kamala Harris to become the 47th POTUS. That 2008 Democrat energy is back!
Related*
We now know where Melania’s been & exactly what she’s been doing all this time
The mystery has been revealed.
One Comment*
-
abfab
Faux-billy.