While the Kit Harington’s shirtless photo and the French Olympic diving team took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things you may or may not have noticed. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

PUSSY GRABS BACK: The childless cat lady community has got its claws out for JD Vance & the Trump campaign. [Read more]

LOUD & PROUD: Over 25,000 LGBTQ+ people attended a call for Kamala Harris as the enthusiasm mounts and the money keeps rolling on in. [Read more]

BOOMER BRATS: After Charli XCX sent her support for the vice president by tweeting “Kamala IS brat,” it send the election into a bizarre new era.

If you told me 6 months ago that CNN would have a group of panelists discussing how Charli xcx’s 6th album is being a major voting influence in the 2024 US presidential election I’d laugh in your face pic.twitter.com/3elqmXCb1J — frankie ? (@360_brat) July 22, 2024

OOPS! The disgraced ex-president’s problems just got worse as he discovered he WON’T be getting $45 million a month from Elon Musk. [Read more]

MISERY: Thrice-divorced Kim Davis, who made headlines in 2015 for refusing to grant marriage licenses to gay couples, crawled out of a rock with a court case to try and get SCOTUS to overturn marriage equality. [Read more]

QUEEN KAMALA: This 2013 clip of then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris ordering clerks to issue marriage licenses to gay couples went viral and solidified how her queer allyship runs deep. [Read more]

With all the old Kamala Harris clips going around, I’m surprised this one hasn’t popped up more: Harris ordering the LA clerk to begin gay marriages after Prop 8 was halted



Harris has been out front on LGBTQ issues long before many in the party pic.twitter.com/p6AhDbULXA — Pat Rynard (@patrynard) July 22, 2024

LIKE A NINJA: Pete Buttigieg didi it again and completely destroyed “tough” Trump for pulling out of the presidential debate with Kamala Harris. [Read more]

MAGA MANIFESTO: The disgraced ex-president said he has “nothing to do” with the far-right’s master plan known as Project 2025. So here are all his connections to it. [Read more]

UNITED WE STAND: Former President Barack Obama gave his full endorsement of Kamala Harris to become the 47th POTUS. That 2008 Democrat energy is back!

Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in… pic.twitter.com/0UIS0doIbA — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2024