TGIF! We’ve made it to the weekend again! A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

FLIPPER-FLOPPER: We learned waaaaay more about JD Vance’s search history than we ever wanted to. 🐬 [Read more]

LOVE WINS: These two male “business partners” who appeared on Supermarket Sweep in 1991 won the internet with their love story. 🥰 [Read more]

SWELTERING: Antoni Porowski’s latest thirst trap had everyone zooming in for a closer look.

FIRST LAST OF RAP: Dr. FLOTUS Jill Biden let loose in Paris after being unburdened from her husband’s presidency. 🇺🇸 [Read more]

WORDS OF PRAISE: A pop music-loving priest shared his earnest and glowing review of Chappel Roan. [Read more]

THAT’S MY PAPA: Tom Daley‘s husband Dustin Lance Black and their two kids cheered him on as he made history for Team GB.

BRAVO, INDEED!: Andy Cohen admitted to having a passionate “lust affair” with his recent WWHL guest and Broadway star he met on Craigslist. [Read more]

“WHO BOOKED HIM THERE?”: Rosie O’Donnell responded to Donald Trump’s racist meltdown at the National Association of Black Journalists convention. [Hear what she said]

DOG DAYS: Ricky Martin‘s ex Jwan Yosef flaunted his post-divorce body on Instagram. 🥵

FULLY LOADED: Olympic marksman Choe Dae-han had the gays mesmerized with his sharp shot and villainous posture. [Read more]

SILENCED: Turns out A Quiet Place: Day One almost had a gay hero… until the scene was cut. [Read more]

AIN’T NO LIE: VP Kamala Harris courted the millennial vote with a little help from Lance Bass.

Wait! Before you go, check out gay country crooner Chris Housman’s latest music video for “Laid Back,” a track from his recent album Blueneck.