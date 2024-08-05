As VP wannabe JD Vance’s popularity continues to plummet with each new poll that’s released, the Trump campaign has brought out his wife, Usha, to try and clean up the mess.

Unfortunately, during her first solo interview with Fox News this morning, Mrs. Vance spent more time defending her husband’s extreme remarks than trying to win over voters who might be put off by them.

Speaking specifically about his “childless cat lady” comment, Mrs. Vance, who is a trial lawyer, said it was just a “quip” and people are taking it way too seriously.

“The reality is, JD made a quote. I mean, he made a quip. And he made a quip in service of making a point that he wanted to make that was substantive,” she explained.

“I just wish sometimes that people would talk about those things and that we would spend a lot less time just sort of going through this three-word phrase or that three-word phrase.”

She continued, “What he was really saying is that it can be really hard to be a parent in this country, and sometimes our policies are designed in a way that make it even harder.”

But that argument doesn’t hold up to scrutiny.

Even if JD’s “childless cat lady” comment was just a flippant “three word-phrase,” as she describes it, it doesn’t explain why he has repeatedly denigrated people without children in various other interviews, calling them “sociopathic,” “psychotic,” and “deranged,” and describing women who prioritize their careers over raising children as “sad, lonely, pathetic” people.

Unearthed video: JD Vance says people who don’t have children are “sociopathic,” “psychotic,” and “deranged” pic.twitter.com/jaqL6BsXXF — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) July 30, 2024

“JD, absolutely at the time and today, would never, ever, ever want to say something to hurt someone who was trying to have a family, who really was struggling with that,” she told Fox News. “I also understand there are a lot of other reasons why people may choose not to have families, and many of those reasons are very good.”

Vance went on to insist that her husband’s “childless cat lady” comment was simply an attempt at having a “real conversation” about how the government can help parents raise their children.

“Let’s try to look at the real conversation that he’s trying to have,” she encouraged, “and engage with it and understand for those of us who do have families, for the many of us who want to have families, and for whom it’s really hard, what can we do to make it better.”

Generally speaking, when you want to have a “real conversation” in an attempt to find common ground and work towards a solution, it’s best not to insult people.

Like her husband, who once referred to Donald Trump as “America’s Hitler,” Mrs. Vance also used to be a critic of the convicted ex-president. And, like her husband, she says she’s had a change of heart about him, saying she’s come to “understand” him better.

“Well, you know, I’ve had several years since then to kind of understand what it is that he is out to do,” she said of Trump. “If I didn’t feel that the ticket, you know, the Trump-Vance ticket was able to do some real good for the country, then I wouldn’t be here supporting him and JD wouldn’t have done this.”

She went on to say that she doesn’t agree with JD on everything, but “that’s part of the fun of being married.”

“We have lots of different backgrounds and interests and things like that. So we come to different conclusions all the time,” she said, adding, “We’ve both been in a position of having people speculate about us a lot and make–draw a lot of conclusions based on, sometimes, information that isn’t even true.”

Of course, when it comes to JD Vance, it’s hard to know what’s true and what isn’t since he’s constantly changing his story.

Does he think Trump is “America’s Hitler,” like he said in 2016, or does he think it would be “an honor” to serve alongside him as VP and “help achieve the extraordinary vision” he has for the country, like he stated during his RNC speech last month?

Does he think people without children are “sociopaths” and “psychotic” as he’s said countless times in the past, or does he think we should “have sympathy” and offer prayers for people without children, like he recently remarked at a campaign stop?

Does he support queer people and care about the transgender community, as his private emails to his former college friend, Sofia Nelson, who is trans, indicate, or does he think all LGBTQ+ people are “groomers,” like he said on Twitter X in 2022?

And what in God’s name did he do to that poor couch? …Actually, on second thought, maybe we don’t need the answer to that.