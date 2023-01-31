Jeffree Star posts another pic of his mystery NFL hunk

Makeup influencer and YouTuber Jeffree Star set the internet sleuths into a frenzy on the weekend. As we reported yesterday, he posted a photo of himself on a plane, holding the hands of someone he referred to as his new “NFL boo.”

“Goodbye LA, time to spend time with my #NFL boo in Wyoming 🏈” he captioned the photo, prompting Twitter users to guess the identity of the man. Star is known to own a ranch in Wyoming and often escapes there.

Last night, Star followed that post up with a new photo. This one was almost a full-length shot of the mystery man. Frustratingly, the man has his back to the camera, so his identity remains unknown.

This time, Star also dropped a few more clues.

“His team didn’t make it to the #SuperBowl but he’s 6’6 and plays perfect in the bedroom 🧡”

The only out, gay player in the NFL is Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Carl Nassib. However, Nassib recently went Instagram official with his boyfriend, Danish swimmer Søren Dahl.

This weekend’s Superbowl is between Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, which rules out any players from those teams.

Of course, this could also just be a publicity stunt by Star and he’s not in a relationship with any NFL player. He does seem to go for tall men, though. He previously had a brief relationship with basketball player Andre Marhold.

Either way, Star’s followers threw themselves into trying to identify the guy.

everyone trying to figure out who this man is rn 😳 pic.twitter.com/v88yw06ppf — Ray🫧 (@itsyaboyrayy) January 30, 2023

It’s not Carl guys pic.twitter.com/d8zCblnj1U — Cody Titus (@ThisisCodyT) January 30, 2023

It’s Rick Wagner. The only player that is white, 6’6, has brown hair, active NFL player and didn’t make it to the Super Bowl. Same body type. You’re welcome — OBZRVR (@Korbin_Mass) January 30, 2023

it’s this dude the ears match pic.twitter.com/qbK1PSfkDV — baylor (@literalytheking) January 30, 2023

“Hey Siri, who’s 6’6” in the NFL and didn’t make it to the SuperBowl?” pic.twitter.com/uW4bybOv1Z — Kristen Herrera (@kristenerikat) January 30, 2023

Can someone tell me who it is once they find out. Don’t feel like doing all that research — ᱬ A L E X ❤️‍🔥 (@_hoekage_23) January 30, 2023

Besides guessing the identity of the mystery man, others also wanted to talk about, well, other things in the photo.

I know everyone is trying to figure out who your man is but babe why do you have a silencer on the counter lol — Collier Fernekes 🦃🍂 (@collierfernekes) January 31, 2023

Nonchalant pistol on the counter — Skermz (@YungSkermz) January 31, 2023