Jeffree Star slams non-binary people and they/them pronouns in latest bid for attention

Don’t tell makeup millionaire and YouTuber Jeffree Star that you use they/them pronouns. The gay influencer used a recent podcast appearance to trash the whole notion of gender fluidity.

37-year-old Star appeared this week on the Barstool Sports podcast Bussin’ With the Boys where he chatted with Taylor Lewan, a player with the Tennessee Titans. At one point in the conversation, the subject of gender identity arose. This included they/them pronouns.

“I’m not into all the other bullsh*t,” Star said. “The ‘they’ and ‘them’ and all that extra sh*t we added during the pandemic ‘cos everyone was so bored in their f*cking houses and started to make up more sh*t.”

Star went on to say that holding such views is why he had some conservative fans.

“That’s why the conservatives like me, because I’m just real,” he said, adding, “You’re not ‘they’ and ‘them’, you’re trans, you’re male or you’re female. People get so mad when I say that.

“How are you a ‘they’? What the f*ck does that mean?” Star continued.

“It’s stupid is what it is. But you need someone like me, who looks like me, to say it. Because if you say it, it turns into: ‘You’re homophobic, you hate trans people, you hate gays.’ It’s how you feel. You don’t hate anyone. You just think it’s stupid.”

i’m predicting now that jeffree star will have his own fox news special by 2024 pic.twitter.com/rPkiUc9cpt — matt (@mattxiv) February 16, 2023

Star calls himself an “alien”

Online, many expressed disappointment in Star’s opinion. Some remembered the time, just a couple of years ago, when he referred to himself as an alien and said he didn’t care what pronouns people used about him.

Literally always branded himself as “an alien” and using any pronouns but now is back tracking lolol pic.twitter.com/3JIkSSUyra — Harmonia (@guzzlingguzma) February 16, 2023

Others were unsurprised to learn Star enjoys the admiration of conservatives.

the way he’s bragging about conservatives liking him? like what an accomplishment? — chris ✨ 🇬🇷 (@chrisvournas) February 17, 2023

Jeffree being conservative was definitely on my bingo card — 🌾 (@Ellina) February 14, 2023

He’s gonna replace Diamond and it’ll be Jeffree and Silk. — Erik :: they/them (@thecardsharp2) February 16, 2023

Should anyone else think that non-binary people magically came into existence due to COVID boredom, history has plenty of examples of people who lived outside traditional gender boundaries. These stretch back thousands of years and across different cultures. They include the third-gender waria in Indonesia, India’s hijras (recognized as a third gender in that country) and the fa’afafine in Samoan culture, to name just a few.

Jeffree Star’s mystery “NFL boo”

Star also used his Bussin’ With The Boys interview to talk more about his mysterious “NFL boo”. In recent weeks, he posted photos of himself with his alleged new beau but concealed the man’s identity.

In one image, they held hands on a plane. In another image, the mystery man had his back to the camera.

His team didn’t make it to the #SuperBowl but he’s 6’6 and plays perfect in the bedroom 🧡 pic.twitter.com/fNKUY4MHi0 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 30, 2023



On Sunday, Star appeared to reveal the man to be Lewan in a TikTok video to promote his upcoming guest appearance on the podcast.

Star and Lewan are not in a relationship. Lewan is married to a woman. He posted Valentine’s messages to his wife, Taylin, this week.

On social media, Lewan denied he was the man in the original photos. They have different haircuts. Star also said it was someone else.