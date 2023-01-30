Jeffree Star teases photo of new “NFL boo” and now everyone’s trying to guess who the mystery man is

On Sunday, it was revealed the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will play before and after Rihanna’s Super Bowl concert on February 12th.

With that settled, the biggest football news occupying the attention of the internet is the identity of controversial beauty influencer Jeffree Star’s new “NFL boo.”

Related: Let’s replay the 10 most homoerotic sports moments of 2022

Over the weekend, Star managed to bring makeup and sports fans together after he shared an image holding hands on a private plane with an unidentified new man who allegedly has something to do with the National Football League.

“Goodbye LA, time to spend time with my #NFL boo in Wyoming,” Star tweeted.

Goodbye LA, time to spend time with my #NFL boo in Wyoming pic.twitter.com/wgOuPP4GZy — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 27, 2023

While it is known that Star owns a multi-million dollar ranch in the Cowboy state, cyber sleuths went on overdrive looking for clues to track down who the mystery boyfriend could be.

Online detectives were quick to pinpoint the “NFL boo” in question was wearing Vans sneakers and then attempted to make assumptions based on the size of his feet, his exposed ankles, and even suspected markings on his hands.

The social media private investigators laid out their evidence:

Jeffree Starr has me googling where various NFL QB’s hand veins are, nfl players born in Wyoming, and searching every shoe database for Vans purchased within the last 6 months. pic.twitter.com/Djl0lu0B2B — Tay (@tzastrow15) January 29, 2023

Tryna figure out what NFL player it is based on the foot and hand size alone. pic.twitter.com/6bbH8k6dxS — (@PrissyMacAttack) January 27, 2023

New season of True Detective where two flawed cops try to find out which NFL player is fucking Jeffree Star https://t.co/HXN6CYPDSb — Glen Rockney (@GlenRockney) January 30, 2023

Tryna figure out what NFL player it is based on the ankle — Reign (@reign_web3) January 27, 2023

I’m too lazy……can someone like investigate some flight logs or something!!!! Thanks in advance! — AlannaGallagher (@AlannaGallagher) January 28, 2023

The fact that these many people are over here guessing and spending time researching hands and ankles are ridiculous . — Oceana Rae Hawk ✌️ (@OceanaRaeHawk) January 28, 2023

Just gonna put this out there. There are 3 current NFL players from Wyoming. pic.twitter.com/bOXMgISLVo — Andy (@Shaggyzal) January 28, 2023

This is off Carl Nassib’s IG, I think I see a mole in the same spot on his hand as the hand in the pic pic.twitter.com/6OClXAOOA3 — joyce (@h3FootSoldier) January 28, 2023

Currently, the only out player in the NFL is Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Carl Nassib. Earlier this month, Nassib confirmed his relationship with Danish swimmer Søren Dahl.

With Nassib off the list, the identity of Star’s new man would appear to leave it to a closeted athlete or someone else working within the NFL organization.

Regardless of their identity, the intrigue over Star’s new paramour has also managed to get the attention of a demographic that was previously most elusive to the cosmetic mogul: straight male jocks.

Heterosexual inquiring minds want to know:

Never in my life would I have imagined my husband and his friend be so invested in learning who Jeffree Star was and which NFL player he’s dating. — Beca. ❄️ (@BecaDReads) January 30, 2023

I love the fact that Jeffree Star posted a mystery NFL player holding hands with him because it has sent straight men into a frenzy and all straight men now know who jeffree star is

God level self marketing/ PR — Simply idiotic (@simply_idiotic4) January 29, 2023

trying to get insight from my dad about which Nfl player he thinks is secretly dating jeffree star… i’ll keep u guys updated — Kai (@_heykailee) January 29, 2023

Star riled up frenzy even further by later sharing an update arriving in Wyoming and included new tidbits which disclosed his unnamed lover’s skills in the kitchen.

“Woke up and we’re snowed in… I love a man who can cook & enjoy chill time,” Star captioned a photo of his vehicle amid a blizzard covered landscape.

Woke up and we’re snowed in… I love a man who can cook & enjoy chill time ️ pic.twitter.com/JihqNdVXTu — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 28, 2023

Time will tell if Star reveals the identity of his new man or if it is just his latest PR stunt. In between teasing his new romance, Star–who has had a problematic past, to stay the least–has been sharing updates to new products and preparing to launch his first brick and mortar retail store in Wyoming.

For now, fans will have to keep guessing until the mystery man’s identity is revealed or the hype blows over and everyone moves on with their lives.

Related: Meet the hunky champions of The Utah Fire, winners of Gay Bowl XXII