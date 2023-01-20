Jennifer Coolidge joins TikTok and immediately goes viral with an A-list cameo in her first video

Jennifer Coolidge’s ongoing world domination continued apace yesterday. The White Lotus star joined TikTok and has already picked up over a quarter of a million followers with her first video getting over 2 million views.

“Hi, this is my first TikTok,” she says to the camera. “I was trying to think of something cool to do, and I think I’m just gonna do a poem that I like,” Coolidge continues, before breaking into Jennifer Lopez‘s “Jenny from the Block.”

The camera then pans to reveal Jennifer Lopez sitting next to her. J-Lo nods her approval and tells Coolidge “I really like that,” to Coolidge’s obvious delight.

The idea to post a video with Lopez may partly have come about as they’re starring in a new movie out this week. In Shotgun Wedding, Coolidge plays the part of J.Lo’s future mother-in-law.

Coolidge re-shared the TikTok to her Instagram, where it gained more views and praise. Actress Reese Witherspoon commented, “Too good 😹”. Naomi Watts said, “😂😂😂 internet just broke 🙌🙌🙌”

Golden Globes win

Coolidge has been acting for decades and is known for classic roles in the likes of Legally Blonde and American Pie. However, her career ramped up a notch with her appearances in The White Lotus. She recently won a Best Actress Golden Globe for her performance.

She gave a hilarious and moving speech about her career and paid tribute to those who had helped her.

“I just want you all to know that I had such big dreams and expectations as a younger person,” Coolidge said. “But what happened was, you know, they get sort of fizzled by life or whatever. I thought I was going to be Queen of Monaco even though someone else did it. I had these giant ideas.”

She went on to thank Mike White, creator of The White Lotus. Coolidge said White was, “one of the greatest people I’ve ever met. You make people want to live longer, and I didn’t… Mike, I love you.”

