Jennifer Coolidge says she’s slept with “like 200 people”, confirming she may be a gay man after all

Jennifer Coolidge on the benefits of being a MILF in #AmericanPie: "There would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with!" https://t.co/FhlBAoU12a pic.twitter.com/8aUeuzmgEB — Variety (@Variety) August 3, 2022

You know, I got a lot of play off being a MILF. And I got a lot of sexual action from ‘American Pie.’ There were so many benefits to doing that movie. … There would be, like, 200 people that I would never have slept with.” Jennifer Coolidge speaking to Vanity Fair about the positive impact appearing in the 1999 sex comedy has had on her life.

