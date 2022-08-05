Jennifer Coolidge says she’s slept with “like 200 people”, confirming she may be a gay man after all

Jennifer Coolidge on the benefits of being a MILF in #AmericanPie: "There would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with!" https://t.co/FhlBAoU12a pic.twitter.com/8aUeuzmgEB
— Variety (@Variety) August 3, 2022
You know, I got a lot of play off being a MILF. And I got a lot of sexual action from ‘American Pie.’ There were so many benefits to doing that movie. … There would be, like, 200 people that I would never have slept with.”Jennifer Coolidge speaking to Vanity Fair about the positive impact appearing in the 1999 sex comedy has had on her life.
5 Comments
Donston
The title. Messy. Y’all are like purposely trying to troll queers now.
bachy
Coolidge is utterly hilarious and I am thrilled to witness her ongoing career. I maintain that should a Melanoma Trump biopic ever be developed, Coolidge should star.
Cato
Amateur.
Mack
Been there and done that and the gay energizer bunny keeps on going.
Caelestius
Wow! 200.
That’s all?