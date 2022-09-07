Jennifer Lawrence slams GOP candidate JD Vance in no uncertain terms

Actress Jennifer Lawrence has given a rare interview. She graces the latest edition of US Vogue. In an age when many celebrities are guarded about their political views, Lawrence did not hold back. She explains why she and her Republican-voting family in Kentucky are at loggerheads, and her views on a range of issues, from Roe v. Wade to certain GOP candidates and lawmakers.

First in the firing line was Ohio Senate hopeful J.D. Vance, the Trump-endorsed author of the book Hillbilly Elegy.

“He’s not a hillbilly if he wrote a huge book,” said Lawrence of the rightwing venture capitalist.

“Rich twat,” she continued. “I mean, I’m a rich twat, but I’m not running for office pretending that I’m not.”

Lawrence said that in today’s deeply divided United States, it was impossible to sit on the fence and be apolitical.

“I’ve tried to get over it and I really can’t. I can’t. I’m sorry I’m just unleashing, but I can’t fuck with people who aren’t political anymore,” she continued.

“You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It’s too dire. Politics are killing people.”

“A dangerous, dangerous jar of mayonnaise.”

Lawrence supported the Democrats in 2016 and 2020. She said she was still upset over Trump beating Clinton in 2016.

“It breaks my heart because America had the choice between a woman and a dangerous, dangerous jar of mayonnaise. And they were like, ‘Well, we can’t have a woman. Let’s go with the jar of mayonnaise.’”

Lawrence, 32, recently had her first child with her husband, Cooke Maroney. She revealed it was a boy, who they’ve named Cy (after the painter Cy Twombly). She talked about pregnancy and why the issue of Roe v. Wade was something so personal to her.

She revealed she was pregnant in her early 20s and intended to have an abortion. However, before she could, she had a miscarriage whilst “alone in Toronto.” She had a second miscarriage while filming the movie, Don’t Look Up.

“I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant. Thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy. But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?” Lawrence said.

“I don’t want to disparage my family, but I know that a lot of people are in a similar position with their families. How could you raise a daughter from birth and believe that she doesn’t deserve equality? How?” she asked.

“Get the government out of my snatch. Okay?”

Talking politics with family

Asked if she still talked politics with her family, she replied, “I broach the subject in the sense that I unleash text messages. Just: Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. They don’t respond.”

When it comes to her family, she says that they receive different information than she does because of what they watch. She says she’s even talked to her therapist about recurring nightmares she’s had featuring Tucker Carlson.

“I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: It’s different. The information they are getting is different. Their life is different.”