Jennifer Lawrence attends the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards New York on May 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GLAAD)

The GLAAD Media Awards took place in New York City on Saturday night. The LGBTQ+ advocacy group holds two awards shows each spring: One in Los Angeles aimed more at the movie industry and one in New York aimed more at TV and streaming.

One of the special guests at Saturday’s event at Midtown Hilton Hotel was actress Jennifer Lawrence. She arrived to present the Vito Russo Award to her friend, singer Orville Peck.

Lawrence took the stage to wild applause, greeting the audience by saying, “Hello gays!”.

Your dose of fabulosi-TEA Subscribe to our newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer. Daily * Weekly *

“Hi gays”



– Jennifer Lawrence when she came on stage to introduce Orville Peck at the GLAAD Awards last night. pic.twitter.com/0homK1RgMR — Jennifer Lawrence Center (@JLawrenceCenter) May 12, 2024

She then went on to speak of her love for gay people and to poke fun at Donald Trump’s former Vice President.

“I love seeing so many humans who can top their field while still being power bottoms,” Lawrence said.

“I love the gay community. In fact, I was in love with a homosexual. I tried to convert him for years, but now I know conversion therapy doesn’t work,” she said.

“Did you hear me, Mike Pence? I said conversion therapy isn’t real, even though I know you think it worked on you.”

That went down particularly well with the audience.

“He’s in New York tonight,” Lawrence continued. “He’s receiving a Kid’s Choice Award for weirdest d*ck.”

Orville Peck and Jennifer Hudson

Collecting his award, Peck said, “I’m one of many of us here who have felt excluded or held back because of who we are.” The country star observed how LGBTQ+ people often manage to “turn tragedy into art, humor and culture.”

Another of Saturday’s recipients was Jennifer Hudson, who collected the Excellence in Media Award from Laverne Cox. Hudson was highlighted for an episode of her show where she gave a surprise, $10,000 check to an HIV activist.

Ross Mathews hosted the ceremony, which was briefly interrupted at the very beginning by a pro-Palestinian supporter. They stood up and accused GLAAD of supporting genocide by not speaking out more vocally against Israel’s action in Gaza. They were quickly escorted out by security.

‘Red, White and Royal Blue’ wins Queer Fan Favorite

Other winners on Saturday night included Red, White and Royal Blue (“Queer Fan Favorite’), The Last of Us (‘Outstanding New Series’), Heartstopper (‘Outstanding Kids & Family Programming or Film – Live Action’), and trans campaigner Erin Reed (Erin In The Morning won ‘Outstanding Blog’).

Las Culturistas (iHeart) won ‘Best Podcast’ and Rustin won ‘Best Film – Streaming or TV’.

Other guests at the event included Uma Thurman, Don Lemon and Loren Allred, who sang “Never Enough”.

GLAAD President Sarah Kate Ellis was introduced to the stage by NY Attorney General Letitia James, who received great applause from the audience.

In a likely jab at laws in other states (particularly Florida), James told the crowd, “In New York, we say gay. We say lesbian, we say bi, we say transgender, and we say history.

“In New York, we don’t just say these words. We embody them each and every day, and we celebrate the history of everyone.”

Don't forget to share: